The Mandalorian has been one of the few Star Wars projects that has united fans across the franchise. In contrast, the sequels struggled on that front immensely despite introducing many beloved characters to the universe. Rey was one of those characters, and there are now rumors that Rey and The Mandalorian are destined to collide. Inverse.com reports that Daisy Ridley is signing on to reprise her role as Rey for a future project, and the website is convinced it will be for The Mandalorian. Let's dig in to that rumor.

The biggest hurdle for Rey's story continuing in The Mandalorian is the timeline. Although both the Disney+ series and the Sequels take place after the original trilogy, Rey's story is set at least two decades after Din Djarin's and Baby Yoda's. The only way Daisy Ridley makes an appearance on the show is if The Mandalorian makes a massive time jump between seasons. For most shows, this would be impossible to pull off, but Season 2 of The Mandalorian felt a lot like an ending. Baby Yoda (excuse me, Grogu) was sent off to train with Luke Skywalker, and Din Djarin was left with the Dark Saber. Narratively speaking, if the show fast forwarded two decades, it would not be leaving many storylines unresolved.

Now the big question is why Rey would return in The Mandalorian as opposed to her own solo adventure. One big connection could be Baby Yoda. It is well known that Ben Solo (who would later become Kylo Ren) destroyed the Jedi Academy led by Luke Skywalker. Because of this, we are led to believe that Baby Yoda was present at the Academy when this took place, although he likely escaped somehow. A storyline following Rey as she discovers Baby Yoda and starts a new Jedi Academy could make a lot of sense, and the Mandalorian series might be the best place to do it. Din Djarin could return without needing old man makeup (he wears a helmet most of the time) and could potentially team up with Rey. The possibilities are there.

Ultimately, my guess is that Daisy Ridley's return will be for her own Rey-centric project. While I think that Rey and Baby Yoda are destined to meet up at some point down the line, Star Wars fans are invested in the adventures of Din Djarin and his friends. Having a twenty year time jump after only two seasons would be extremely jarring, but not unheard of. I predict that if Rey does show up on The Mandalorian, it will be in a season further down the line.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is a go, but it will be a little while until it premieres. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett films before Season 3, meaning it will not arrive until mid to late 2022. The other obstacle is Pedro Pascal's commitment to the upcoming HBO Max adaptation of The Last of Us, which has filming priority over The Mandalorian. Either way, it will be a long time until Star Wars fans learn if the Rey rumor comes to fruition.