The Mandalorian starts filming season 3 next month according to Carl Weathers, one of the actors from the series who also confirms he'll be directing again as well. In the hit Star Wars series on Disney+, Weathers has been featured in the recurring role of Greef Karga, leader of a bounty hunter guild. The actor also helmed the season 2 episode "Chapter 12: The Siege."

Per Fandom Spotlite, Weathers recently appeared at Steel City Con where he provided an update on The Mandalorian season 3. The fan favorite actor confirmed that Greef Karga will definitely be back in the third season, so get ready to see more of Weathers in the coming episodes. Behind the camera, Weathers will again be taking a seat in the director's chair, though it's unclear how many episodes exactly he'll be directing.

"And so now, we're gonna start a new season of The Mandalorian, within the next month," Carl Weathers explained, revealing that the project is on track to start shooting in September. He added: "Yeah. And I get to be in front of [the] camera again, and I get to direct again."

This seems to be in line with rumors that The Mandalorian will return to Disney+ with season 3 in 2022. What's interesting about the shooting schedule is the series star Pedro Pascal is currently busy filming for the lead role in HBO's series adaptation of the video game The Last of Us. Because Pascal's character Din Djarin is mostly masked throughout the series, it seems likely that stand-ins will be used on set during the actor's physical hiatus. This method has been used to film scenes with Din in the past when Pascal was otherwise busy.

While we know Gina Carano won't be back as Cara Dune, there will be several other characters from the first two seasons that will return. Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the villain Moff Gideon on the series, also recently confirmed his return for season 3. At GalaxyCon Raleigh, Esposito noted how The Book of Boba Fett, the spinoff series, also recently wrapped filming with The Mandalorian next on he lineup. Noting that he will be back as Moff Gideon, Esposito said that "soon they will start on season 3."

"We never have to wait on Pedro," the actor added of Pascal's absence on the set, due to The Last of Us. "I can't speak to [if he'll be unmasked in season 3]. I mean, I know he'd love to be more off the helmet, but you know, his job is to be in the helmet. You know what I mean? That's the deal."

It would seem that the plan is for The Mandalorian to return for season 3 in 2022, but an official premiere date hasn't yet been announced. In the meantime, fans can watch the first two seasons now on Disney+. Ahead of the third season, Star Wars cans can look forward to seeing the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett when it hits Disney+ in December 2021. Another spinoff series following Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka is also in the works. This news comes to us from Fandom Spotlite.