After the mixed reception received by Disney's Star Wars trilogy, fans of the iconic sci-fi had wondered where the franchise would go next. Thankfully, Disney+ series The Mandalorian has breathed new life into the long-running saga, with the hugely popular show set to spawn a tantalizing smorgasbord of spin-offs and sequels, the details of which Din Djarin himself, Pedro Pascal, knows all about.

"I am told what's happening and what the plan is. But I can't share it. They are in the expansion of this world, where there are so many unexpected surprises and timelines that are going to be dealt with. If the character were to cross over into these worlds, it will be utilized in a way that isn't meant to be expected. I wouldn't want to spoil the surprise of whether or not characters from the show we already know are crossing over."

The Mandalorian has proven to be a huge hit for Disney, with the studio planning to build upon this success with Star Wars shows centered around Ahsoka, Lando, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett. While the actor is careful not to spoil anything specific, it certainly sounds like audiences could see some appearances from The Mandalorian here and there across the other Star Wars shows. Pascal at least teases "unexpected surprises" as well as the other shows dealing with other timelines, so it sounds like further exploration of the galaxy should be worth it.

The third series of The Mandalorian was confirmed earlier this year, with Disney officially renewing the show for season 3 back in April. Pre-production has reportedly already started for the show's next outing, and with Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito recently revealing that Jon Favreau has likely already started on the script.

Though Pedro Pascal remains cagey regarding season 3, expect the helmet-wearing lead to continue to tangle with his complicated past as he navigates the mythology behind the Mandalorian code. "As much as he says this is the way, that doesn't mean this is the only way," said Pascal. "I find it fascinating playing with that. We don't know what he ends up being. He took his helmet off in a room full of people."

Starring Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character, The Mandalorian picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order as we follow the trials and tribulations of this lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The second series finds Mando tasked with returning his charge, the child affectionately known as Baby Yoda, to its people, the Jedi.

The supporting cast includes the likes of Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Carl Weathers, with actors Rosario Dawson (Clerks II), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman), Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) and Michael Biehn (The Terminator) being added to the roster for the second series. Both seasons of The Mandalorian season 2 are available now on Disney+. This comes to us from Indiewire.