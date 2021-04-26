According to the Star Wars rumor mill, Wookiees could be finally appearing in the third season of The Mandalorian. Originating from Bespin Bulletin, an unconfirmed rumor purports that Wookiees - Chewbacca's race of hair-covered humanoid aliens in the Star Wars universe - have been spotted on the set of the Disney+ show's upcoming third season. The page posted the information in a post on Instagram.

"Last year I heard rumors that a Wookiee or Wookiees may appear in The Mandalorian," Bespin Bulletin posted. "I've heard of a Wookiee showing up again as of late from a secondary source and even saw proof that a Wookiee might be appearing in The Mandalorian Season 3 from a new source. I don't know if the Wookiee is of any significance, if it's a character we're familiar with, or if even just a background character. Just thought it was worth mentioning as we all love a fuzzball."

Because this is an unverified rumor, it's best to take it with a grain of salt at this time. Still, it would be fun for Star Wars fans to see Wookiees making their way into The Mandalorian, even as background characters. Bringing in Chewbacca himself is a possibility, and there are other Wookiees from Star Wars lore that could also be the rumored season 3 Wookiee. That includes Chewie's nephew, the Jedi knight Lowbacca, as well as Gungi, a Wookiee trained by Ahsoka Tano who appears in The Clone Wars.

Wookiees have long been a beloved part of the Star Wars universe by longtime fans. Franchise creator George Lucas has credited his old dog Indiana, described as a "big bear of a dog" and loyal companion, as the inspiration for the Wookiees' design. Chewbacca and Wookiees are also known for their distinct vocal sounds, noises that Star Wars fans have spent decades trying to mimic.

Played by Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca made fans fall in love with Wookiees in the very first Star Wars movie in 1977. Also known as Chewie, the character served as a loyal friend and first mate to Harrison Ford's Han Solo. As one of the most popular Star Wars characters, Chewbacca has been featured in various movies as well as branching out to many other mediums. He was even given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the MTV Movie AWards in 1997.

In any case, it's unclear what exactly will happen in season 3 of The Mandalorian, as everyone involved is keeping a lid on all of the plot details. The franchise will further expand with multiple spinoff shows, as Disney has put into production The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, and Ahsoka. With so much content on the way, a cameo from Chewbacca or another Wookiee is certainly not out of the question.

Created by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter,The Mandalorian has begun pre-production on season 3, but it's unclear when the new episodes will arrive. In the meantime, fans can watch the first two seasons of the Emmy-winning series on Disney+. This rumor comes to us from Bespin Bulletin.