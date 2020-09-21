It appears as though The Mandalorian isn't going anywhere, any time soon. This, according to star Giancarlo Espositio, who is set to reprise his role as Moff Gideon in season 2, which arrives on Disney+ in October. However, if the former Breaking Bad actor is to be believed, not only are Disney and Lucasfilm already working on season 3, but they may already be planning season 4 as well.

Giancarlo Esposito took part in the Emmys as he was nominated for his work in both The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul. During an interview ahead of the awards ceremony, Esposito spoke about the future of the live-action Star Wars series, at which point, he may have let some news slip. Here's what Esposito had to say about it.

"We're living in a universe that is huge and there's so much to explore. So I think this show is going to lay the ground work for the depth and breath that's gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you're really gonna start to get answers."

Now, let's pump the brakes a little bit before Baby Yoda fans start popping champagne. Giancarlo Esposito was possibly speaking about a likely but currently hypothetical season 4. The other option on the table is that he's already had discussions with the brass at Lucasfilm about The Mandalorian season 4 and that he let it slip.

The other, broad take away from his statement is that the world is going to open up starting with the upcoming season, which will lead to answers that fans are craving. The first season certainly ended by raising many questions that need answering. And The Mandalorian season 2 trailer raised all sorts of questions as well. All in good time.

What we know for sure is that Mando and Baby Yoda will return next month for another round of adventures on Disney+. Fortunately, filming wrapped on season 2 ahead of the widespread production shutdown in Hollywood. As a result, Disney and Lucasfilm didn't have to delay the highly-anticipated sophomore season's release. We also learned back in April that season 3 was being planned, with early work already taking place. So it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine that executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are already mapping out where the story will go beyond that.

Even without four seasons of this Disney+ show, Star Wars is expected to have a big life on the small screen in the future. Other live-action projects currently in the works include a Rogue One prequel and the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series. There are also further animated shows coming down the pipeline, such as the Clone Wars spin-off, The Bad Batch. Not to mention the rumored Rebels sequel series. That doesn't mean the movies are done though. Release dates for the next trilogy of Star Wars movies are already locked in, with the first one slated to arrive in December 2023. The Mandalorian season 2 is set to premiere on October 30. This news comes to us via People.