If the bounty hunter Dengar ever makes an appearance in The Mandalorian, Simon Pegg wants to play him. The live-action Star Wars series is returning for season 2 this fall. But the season has already been filmed, so we're not likely to see Dengar this season. But in the future? That seems entirely possible.

Simon Pegg, known for his roles in the Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as his collaborations with Edgar Wright and Nick Frost, such as Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, is no stranger to Star Wars. The actor previously starred as Unkar Plutt in The Force Awakens but, most importantly, as it pertains to this, is that he voiced the character in The Clone Wars and the Battlefront video game. In a recent interview, when asked if he would like to play the part in live-action in The Mandalorian, Pegg revealed this is something he's considered. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I've mentioned it a few times, but surely, if Taika [Waititi, director] and [series creator Jon] Favreau decide to bring Dengar into The Mandalorian, then I have some form [of experience] in the past having played him in Star Wars: Battlefront and The Clone Wars. So just saying. I heard they just employed Katee Sackhoff to play a character that wasn't in the movies but she played it before in a different Star Wars thing, so just saying."

Even though Simon Pegg already played Unkar Plutt, he was unrecognizable, so there is no reason he couldn't pull double-duty and suit up as Dengar as well. The bounty hunter first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back in a lineup of bounty hunters alongside Boba Fett. He appeared for mere seconds, but has endured in the Star Wars canon. Per StarWars.com, here is a little background info on the character.

"Crude and slovenly, Dengar was nonetheless an effective bounty hunter. While some hunters prided themselves on finesse and style, Dengar preferred firepower and destruction. Despite his scruffy-looking and battered exterior, Dengar thought highly of himself, enough to make blunt passes at shapely females that caught his eye. Despite these obnoxious qualities, Boba Fett enjoyed working with Dengar and held him in high regard due to his proven track record in hunting down prey."

Dengar hasn't quite had an opportunity to shine in live-action. That said, he would fit right into the world of The Mandalorian. Plus, he and Boba Fett seem to have a working relationship. As it just so happens, it has already been confirmed that Boba Fett will return to the franchise in season 2, with Temuera Morrisson playing him.

Ahsoka Tano, the fan-favorite character from The Clone Wars and Rebels, is also expected to make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2, with Rosario Dawson set to play her. The show is set to return sometime in October, but no specific release date has been announced yet. For more with Simon Pegg, feel free to check out the full interview from the Collider YouTube channel.