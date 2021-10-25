When it comes to crossover potential, the worlds of hip-hop music and Star Wars don't stand out as obvious bedfellows, but thanks to a new music video courtesy of Snoop Dogg and his all-star group Mount Rushmore, we have been treated to just that. Releasing the official video for the song Big Subwoofer, Snoop appears with his collaborators E-40, Too $hort and Ice Cube as the foursome take a journey into space on a pimped out cruiser with subwoofers on the sides. Over the course of the video, we see alien dancers who could have been shipping in from Jabba's cantina, and Snoop himself even gets his Mandalorian on by kitting himself out in Beskar armor.

While the others all chip in for their part, E-40's opening soon gives way to Snoop Dogg, banging out his lines with usual swag and seeming effortless ease, standing on an alien landscape, with a large headed, shirt wearing alien jiving along next to him. While in the Mandalorian it is customary to wear your helmet, Snoop opts to keep his held by his side so as not to interfere with his flow.

During the video we are also taken inside a darkly lit bar which also lends itself to the Star Wars theme, with various aliens drinking, but it is not only the epic space opera that gets a nod as there are a few other sci-fi movie references, notably by way of a couple of pole-dancing aliens who seem to have strayed from James Cameron's Avatar and one bartender/dancer referencing an appearance of a familiar character from Arnold Schwarzenegger's Total Recall. Overall, it proves a very bizarre backdrop for the song, but you don't get as far into your career as Snoop Dogg without being able to get away with some oddities.

One thing that could make it all seem a little more connected is if we mention the connection Snoop has to the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series, which would be his cousin, WWE's Sasha Banks. Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, made her debut as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian's second season. The character is one of those to have made a jump from the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series to the show, and that does go at least a little way to explain the references in this new video. How we explain away some Na'vi strippers and some of the other things in the video is another matter that we may just have to accept and move on from.

When it comes to Banks' future in The Mandalorian, it seems that her role won't be carried over to the new season of the show which had just recently commenced filming. Speaking to Bleacher Report the wresting star said, "First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I'm not on the next season. But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet."

She continued: "It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn't expecting, but now I'm in this whole new Hollywood world and it's going amazingly. I'm so excited for the fans, and I can't wait for my fans to see what's next."

As for Snoop Dogg's latest work, Big Subwoofer is part of the upcoming Def Jam project, The Algorithm, which the star announced recently will feature some of the biggest artists from Def Jam's past, present and future. Whether any future videos from the project will continue the sci-fi theme started by Snoop, we will just have to wait and see. He also recently paid tribute to his mother Beverly Tate with a concert performance following her passing.