The Mandalorian has received an awesome fan-made spaghetti western-style trailer. The Jon Favreau-created show recently wrapped up season 1 and Star Wars fans are looking forward to seeing where the show goes next. The Child, aka Baby Yoda, will obviously be the focal point, but the road forward is a mystery. Since the show ended, fans have been going back to binge watch the entire series in an effort to look for clues as to where Favreau and Dave Filoni might take us next.

While the latest fan-made trailer for The Mandalorian holds no hints for the future, it has plenty of callbacks to the past. YouTuber Kingkida is the one responsible for the spaghetti western mashup. Sergio Leone's work is heavily referenced in the trailer, which is really well done. Callbacks to The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, A Fistful of Dollars, Django, and Death Rides a Horse are all referenced in the trailer, but repurposed with Din Djarin and crew. Baby Yoda is referenced as the sorcerer.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni went back to George Lucas' inspirations for the Star Wars franchise when they were setting up The Mandalorian. The western style is evident from the way it is shot, along with themes from certain episodes. The same can be said for samurai movies too. This is just one way that Favreau and Filoni have been able to make something new that still feels like Star Wars did over 40 years ago. The framework is all there and then Baby Yoda is there to bring everything back to the Force.

The Mandalorian went well beyond what most Star Wars fans had in mind. There were not a whole lot of expectations on the series since everybody was more focused on The Rise of Skywalker, leaving the series to float under the radar while it was being made. Jon Favreau was able to keep the main premise of the show under wraps, along with Baby Yoda without any interference and it all paid off. More than a few fans have hailed the show as the best thing that Disney has put out under the Lucasfilm banner, which is really saying something.

The Mandalorian season 2 has been confirmed, though a release date has not been announced. The show will premiere sometime in the fall, which gives Star Wars fans something to look forward to. The Rise of Skywalker is currently in theaters and will be the final movie in theaters for a few years as Lucasfilm and Disney plot their next move. For now, the Star Wars franchise is going to move forward on the small screen, thanks to Disney+. Hopefully, the upcoming shows, which includes the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, will be just as good as The Mandalorian. You can check out the fan-made spaghetti western trailer below, thanks to Kingkida's YouTube channel.