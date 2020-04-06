The Mandalorian and Super Mario combine for the ultimate mashup in the Mariolorian artwork. The Disney+ live-action Star Wars series turned out to be absolutely massive for the new streaming service. It introduced the world to the Child, aka Baby Yoda, and there have been countless memes to prove its popularity. Mario, on the other hand, is one of the most beloved video game characters of all time, who now has a pretty tough exterior, thanks to this new mashup artwork.

"The Mariolorian" - After securing the proper toll, the traveler and the child make their way safely through Shy Guy Canyon #nintendo#StarWars#TheMandalorian#SuperMariopic.twitter.com/HlmMfIsXMe — Mauricio Abril (@MauArtist) April 6, 2020

Artist Mauricio Abril is the one responsible for The Mandalorian and Nintendo mashup. We are shown Mario, but he is dressed as a video game version of Din Djarin with the iconic red and blue colors from the video game franchise. He looks pretty tough as he walks alongside his version of the Child, which just happens to be a Baby Yoshi in his floating pod. If the stars could align properly, this could make for one epic video game with a ton of crossover opportunities.

Also shown in the Mariolorian artwork, we see the Shy Guys, who were originally introduced in the North American version of Super Mario Bros. 2. They are taking the place of the Jawas and are holding up a Yoshi egg, which is a reference to The Mandalorian season 1, episode 2, where Din Djarin has to retrieve an egg for the desert dwellers. The art looks like it was officially done by Nintendo or Lucasfilm, which might make fans of both franchises want a game even more. However, that is probably never, ever going to happen.

While the Mariolorian artwork is great, it would be a lot better if there were some more pieces. It's unclear how long it took Mauricio Abril to do this one, but one could imagine a whole bunch of them in a series, based off different episodes of The Mandalorian season 1. With that being said, if one is all we get, that would be perfectly fine too. It just seems like there is so much opportunity to expand, using both the worlds of Mario and that of the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian season 2 is all set to premiere in the fall on Disney+. Fans are hoping to learn more about the mysterious Child and his ties to the Force and the rest of the Star Wars franchise as a whole. As for Mario, Nintendo has branched out into the world of mobile gaming with Mario Run, Dr. Mario World, and Mario Kart Tour. There's also the Super Mario Odyssey game on the Nintendo Switch. Hopefully we'll get to see some more of the Mariolorian in the future, but for now, we'll just have to settle on this one single piece. You can check out The Mandalorian and Mario mashup artwork below, thanks to Mauricio Abril's Twitter account.