The Mandalorian concept art from season one gets compared to the actual footage in three new videos. Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming second season of the hit Disney+ series. However, we're still pretty far away from that happening at this point in time, so going back to look closer at season 1 is as close as we can get. There's still plenty left to discover in the first season and a lot to think about before season 2 debuts.

Two pieces of The Mandalorian concept art comes from Chapter 4: Sanctuary and they both feature AT-ST walker scenes. The first piece is by Ryan Church, a concept design supervisor at Lucasfilm and the second piece is by Christian Alzmann, a concept artist and art director at Lucasfilm. While they both look quite different from what ended up on the small screen, it is clear to see they had all of the ideas right there from the start.

The outlier from The Mandalorian season 1 concept art is also from Christian Alzmann and it features the Child, aka Baby Yoda, following Din Djarin off of the Razor Crest. The little drawing of the baby is good, but it just doesn't compare to the real-life animatronic that they use in the show. Star Wars fans are pretty close to being able to own their own Baby Yoda official merchandise after waiting months to get their hands on him. Next month marks the release date of most of the toys and action figures featuring everybody's favorite new Star Wars character.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are in the post-production phase of The Mandalorian season 2. The show is scheduled to come back in October, and so far, it looks like the release date will stick. However, that could very easily change at any moment given the world's current state of affairs. As for when we'll be able to see the first footage from season 2, that is unclear at the moment since the annual Star Wars Celebration might be put on hold. Regardless, Star Wars fans are hoping the show's release date won't be affected in any way, unless it's going to come out earlier. That would be much better for everybody.

The Mandalorian season 1 had the element of surprise on its side. Additionally, nobody really knew what to expect, so it was able to fly under the radar for a bit too. That has all changed for the upcoming season since everybody knows all about the show and is eagerly awaiting any kind of news. With that being said, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau seem to have a pretty solid team around them who are really good at keeping secrets, which is great for them and kind of frustrating to some hardcore fans out there. You can check out the concept art videos below, thanks to the official Star Wars Instagram account.