Thrawn author Timothy Zahn has shared his thoughts on The Mandalorian surprise. Chapter 13 of the hit Disney+ series has already separated itself from the pack in terms of providing quite a bit of information. We learned a lot about the Child, aka Grogu, and we were introduced to fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, who is played by actress Rosario Dawson. However, there was another element that shocked hardcore Star Wars fans. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2 below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Ahsoka Tano is on a mission in The Mandalorian season 2. However, viewers had to wait until near the end of the episode to learn exactly what she is doing. As it turns out, Ahsoka is out looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was last seen with Ezra Bridgers as they blasted into deep space. Specifically, Ahsoka is more than likely trying to find Ezra. Whatever the case may be, Star Wars fans have been looking at Thrawn series author Timothy Zahn for answers.

Timothy Zahn was not purposely playing coy with fans when the Thrawn rumors started to appear online months ago. "No, I was not holding back on you (or anyone else)," said Zahn in a social media post. "I was (and am) completely out of the loop on all things Mandalorian. The first I heard about Ahsoka's name-dropping question was when people began peppering this page with comments, questions, and verbal high-fives." The author apparently had no idea what Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were planning to do, though he seems to really like what has just been teased.

As for what happens with Grand Admiral Thrawn next, Timothy Zahn has no idea. "So what will happen next? Your guesses are as good as mine," says Zahn. The author went on to speculate on his own, noting, "One thing I do know: Good writers/producers/directors don't drop a bombshell like that without some kind of follow-up somewhere down the line. I'll be sitting right there with all the rest of you, eagerly waiting to see how the saga unfolds." Zahn is not alone in his excitement for where The Mandalorian is going, as Star Wars fans are ecstatic about the possibilities.

While Timothy Zhan doesn't have an information on The Mandalorian, he is optimistic about the future. "Hopefully, it will be artistically done," he says. So far, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have been able to handle the Star Wars franchise in a way that has not been seen since the first trilogy over 40 years ago. The duo has tapped into the original energy that George Lucas had and found new ways to channel it, while keeping hardcore fans and newcomers all satisfied at the same time. In other words, it sounds like Zahn's Thrawn is in good hands. The new Thrawn info was first posted on Timothy Zahn's Facebook page.