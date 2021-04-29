According to the rumor mill, a video game for The Mandalorian is in the works. As an unconfirmed rumor, there's no information as to when the game might be released or which developer is involved with the project. Still, the news has gotten a lot of Star Wars fans excited, as people have been calling for a Mando game since the show's first season debuted on Disney+.

This particular rumor stems from a video of Phil Spencer, who has been known to tease upcoming video game releases by placing certain objects on his shelf in his Zoom calls. Previously, Spencer had an Xbox Series S on his shelf months before the console was officially revealed. Referring to a new video featuring Spencer, a now-deleted tweet from news scooper Nick Baker pointed out what appeared to be a Mandalorian Funko Pop figure in the background.

"Ok. So you'll notice...there's a Mandalorian Funko on Phil's shelf," Baker said in the tweet. "Yes. Someone is making a Mandalorian game. Not sure who yet. Sorry."

With no official comment from Lucasfilm or Disney, it's best to treat this information as nothing more than rumors at this time. After the news went viral, Baker deleted the tweet after realizing that the object in the video was not in fact from The Mandalorian. In a follow-up tweet, Baker explains that this doesn't mean his unverified news isn't accurate, though he's now concerned about letting the cat out of the bag a bit too early.

Ok, so liiiiittle bit of a whoopsie," Baker added. "Yeah, there's going to be a Mando game. But um...that's apparently not a Mando Funko. I might have just said something I wasn't supposed to yet. Hoping I didn't just burn my source. Got some apologising to do."

Developed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ to instant success in 2019. Its second season was also met with a very warm reception by Star Wars fans when it arrived last year, and Disney is hoping to keep the train moving with a third season in the works. There are also multiple Mandalorian spinoffs in development. Given the clear popularity of the series, and the long history of Star Wars in video games, a Mando game is inevitable. Let's just hope these rumors are true and the game's arrival isn't too far off.

Other Mandalorian rumors have been floating around lately in the headlines, which is to be expected with little official information to go on. It was recently reported that Wookies could be appearing in season 3 of the show, but it's unclear if this would be Chewbacca or someone else from the planet Kashyyyk. As details on the show's upcoming third season are still under lock and key, none of these rumors have been officially confirmed.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian doesn't yet have a premiere date, but fans can watch the first two seasons now on Disney+. The rumor of The Mandalorian soon getting its own Star Wars video game comes to us from Nick Baker on Twitter.