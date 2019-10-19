What is The Mandela Effect? Some believe the universe has shifted. Others call it the collective misremembering of any given event. Many think it's just a conspiracy theory, and that humans have never held the capacity to remember anything properly in the history of the world. Now, someone has made a movie about this fascinating phenomenon. And today we have the first trailer featuring Gotham star Robin Taylor.

In the Mandela Effect, a man becomes obsessed with facts and events that have been collectively misremembered by thousands of people. Believing the phenomena to be the symptom of something larger, his obsession eventually leads him to question reality itself.

The Mandela Effect is in Theaters and on VOD December 6, 2019. Many who believe in The Mandela Effect are not happy with this movie. And some claim it's a cheap attempt to write the phenomena off as fiction.

The cast features Charlie Hofheimer as Brendan (24: Legacy, Mad Men, Would You Rather), Aleksa Palladino as Claire (The Irishman, The Loudest Voice, Boardwalk Empire), Robin Taylor as Matt (Gotham, You, Would You Rather), Madeleine McGraw as Sam (Toy Story 4, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Pacific Rim: Uprising) and Clarke Peters as Dr. Fuchs (His Dark Materials, The Wire, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri).

David Guy Levy is directing The Mandela Effect from a script he co-wrote with Steffen Schlachtenhaufen. Joshua Fruehling, David Guy Levy, Steffen Schlachtenhaufen are producing the movie, which is presented by Periscope Entertainment and being distributed by Gravtias Ventures.

David Guy Levy, who has been singled out by Variety as being "a producer to watch", has amassed a number of producing and directing credits since forming Periscope Entertainment in 2004. After producing a handful of independent feature films, David went on to make his scripted directorial debut with Would You Rather, a psychological thriller which stars Brittany Snow, Jeffrey Combs, and Sasha Grey. IFC Films/IFC Midnight released the film for a healthy Theatrical and VOD run in February 2013.

The Mandela Effect is his follow-up effort, and is having it's World Premiere at the Other Worlds Film Festival as part of their Orbiter program on Oct. 23rd, 2019. It will be distributed by Gravitas Ventures Theatrically and on VOD on Dec. 6, 2019. David also wrote the comic book series Back to Back to the Future. It's the story about what would happen if the makers of the Back to the Future films went back in time and made sure that Eric Stoltz was never replaced by Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly. It was released July 10, 2013 and all the proceeds went towards The Young Storytellers Foundation.

Along with the trailer for The Mandela Effect, two posters have been released. You can check out the trippy artwork direct from Gravtias Ventures.