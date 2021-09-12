Warner Bros. Pictures has recently revealed a new set of character posters for its upcoming feature film, The Many Saints of Newark. The new film will serve as a prequel to the awarding-winning HBO crime drama series, The Sopranos. The Many Saints of Newark was shot on location in both New Jersey and New York, with several beloved characters from the original series that will also be featured in the highly anticipated prequel. Check out the new character posters below!

Junior. Paulie. Silvio. Big Pussy. See #TheManySaintsOfNewark, a Sopranos Story, in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax * October 1. pic.twitter.com/CeZU2FdhwQ — The Many Saints Of Newark (@newarkmovie) September 8, 2021

As shown above, the new set of posters features plenty of recognizable characters from the original series. The new posters reveal Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti, Leslie Odom JR as Harold McBrayer, Ray Liotta as Hollywood Dick, Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, Jon Bernthal as Johnny Soprano, Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie Walnuts, John Magaro as Silvio Dante, and Samson Moeakiola as Big Pussy. The Many Saints of Newark takes place in the 1960s and 1970s set in Newark, New Jersey, while using the 1967 riots in the city as a backdrop for tensions between the Italian-American and African-American communities. If you haven't seen it already, you can also check out the recently released second trailer for the upcoming feature film below.

The Many Saints of Newark is an upcoming American crime drama premiering next month on HBO Max. The upcoming film is directed by Alan Taylor, and written by David Chase and Lawrence Konner. David Chase had ruled out the idea of continuing The Sopranos story back in June 2017, while also expressing his interest in a prequel to the series. By March 2018, New Line Cinema had announced that it purchased the rights to produce the upcoming film with HBO Films. New Line Cinema's Chairman, Toby Emmerich, stated, "David is a masterful storyteller and we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the Soprano universe in a feature film."

We photographed 13 cast members of 'The Many Saints of Newark' plus 'Sopranos' creator David Chase for our digital cover special. Meet them here and in our complete online gallery. ⁠⁠https://t.co/JGSLyNzr37 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 9, 2021

The official The Many Saints of Newark reads as, Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark, N.J., history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters start to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, whose influence over his nephew will help shape the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss, Tony Soprano. Michael Gandolfini, son of James Gandolfini, was cast in the role of young Tony Soprano. Michael Gandolfini had stated that he has never watched The Sopranos before being cast in the film, and called it an "intense process" while preparing for the role.

During its six-season run, The Sopranos is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential television drama series of all time. The series was honored with twenty-one Primetime Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and two Peabody Awards. The Many Saints of Newark is slated for release in theaters nationwide on October 1st. The upcoming prequel will also be available in the United States on HBO Max for 31 days upon its theatrical release. The Many Saintsof Newark is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and has been rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, sexual content, and nudity.