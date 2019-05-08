We have some brand new, rather exciting photos from The Many Saints of Newark. This movie serves as a prequel to The Sopranos, which remains one of the most influential movies in the history of television. Fans have always wanted some sort of continuation, though that became difficult when star James Gandolfini passed away at the age of 51 six years ago. However, creator David Chase has decided to move forward with a story set decades before the events of the series, with Michael Gandolfini, James' son, starring as a young Tony Soprano. And he looks spot on in these latest set photos, rocking his dad's iconic gold chain from the original series in all it's glory.

This isn't the first we've seen of Michael Gandolfini in character, but this is perhaps a better look at the 19-year-old actor's transformation. He's rocking a head full of long hair that Tony wasn't exactly known for, along with a red and brown striped shirt, with that iconic gold necklace hanging off his chest. It's really the look on his face that sells the whole thing, as he's completely mastered that Tony Soprano stare. The transformation, on the whole, is nothing shy of amazing and this should give fans of the show something to really look forward to next year.

While a full plot synopsis has yet to be released by the studio, it will be taking place in New Jersey during the 1960s during a period when racial tensions were at an all-time high, leading up to the Newark riots, five full days of violence and mayhem where 26 people died and 700 were injured. Hence, the title. Beyond that, much of what we're going to see is up in the air, as David Chase, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Lawrence Konner (Boardwalk Empire), and the studio are remaining rather tight-lipped for the time being.

The cast, outside of Michael Gandolfin as Young Tony Sopranoi, is quite stacked. The ensemble includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), Leslie Odom Jr. (Murder on the Orient Express), Alessandro Nivola (A Most Violent Year), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Billy Magnussen (Game Night) and John Magaro (Not Fade Away). It hasn't been revealed who everyone is playing yet, so it's quite possible, and even likely, we could be seeing more younger versions of characters from the show popping up. Nicole Lambert and Marcus Viscidi are set to produce alongside Davie Chase and Lawrence Konner.

The Sopranos ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007 on HBO and helped to usher in the current golden age of television. It's still considered to be one of the best shows ever made, despite its relatively controversial series finale. New Line is set to release The Many Saints of Newark in theaters on September 25, 2020. Be sure to check out the new photos of Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano below. This news was previously reported by Metro.

