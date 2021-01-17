Liam Neeson's The Marksman takes the number one spot at this weekend's holiday box office after taking in $3.2 million. This is the third Neeson movie to open at number one for Open Road after October's Honest Thief and The Grey. The action thriller is directed by Robert Lorenz and follows a rancher and former Marine (Neeson) living in an Arizona border town who must help a young boy (Jacob Perez) escape a Mexican drug cartel. Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, and Teresa Ruiz also star.

As of this writing, over 60% of movie theaters in North America remain closed. Open Road President Tom Ortenberg says, "The Marksman has filled a void in the marketplace. It's mid-sized distributors like us that have been able to fill the void and serve the need," when discussing the current market for the theatrical experience. "There is a great thirst for product among consumers, and the opportunity is there. Competition is light, and we can market and distribute movies for less money; our advertising dollars go far." It's unclear when the majority of movie theaters will be able to open their doors again.

Wonder Woman 1984 took the second spot at the box office during the Martin Luther King weekend after earning $2.6 million. It will be interesting to see how the sequel does at the box office at the end of this week (January 25th) when it officially leaves HBO Max. The Croods: A New Age fell to the third spot. The animated family movie took in just over $2 million, which brings its global grand total to $133.9 million after eight weeks in theaters. News of the World came in at number four after bringing in $1 million. The Tom Hanks-starring movie has been receiving praise from critics and viewers, with much of that directed at 12-year old Helena Zengel's performance.

Monster Hunter fell to number five this weekend after earning $920K. The Paul W. S. Anderson-directed movie is based on the video game series of the same name by Capcom and it has been receiving mixed reviews. Fatale took the sixth spot at the box office with $530K. The thriller, which has also received mixed reviews, stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, and Geoffrey Owens.

Promising Young Woman fell from number six to number seven this weekend after earning $430K. The black comedy thriller has been receiving rave reviews since it opened in theaters on Christmas Day. It is now streaming on various different platforms. Disney's The Emperor's New Groove returned to the top ten this week at number eight after bringing in $169K, while The War with Grandpa fell to number nine with $155K. Finally, Come Play took the tenth spot, with $103K. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.