The Marksman was able to stay on top of the box office this weekend after bringing in $2 million. As of this writing, the movie has been able to earn just over $6 million domestically, even as the majority of North American movie theaters remain closed. The action thriller is directed by Robert Lorenz and finds Liam Neeson taking on a Mexican drug cartel. The movie also stars Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, and Teresa Ruiz. As of this writing, The Marksman holds an approval rating of 34% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is based on 68 reviews, with an average rating of 5.2/10.

Earlier this week, Paramount, Sony, Disney, and more announced that they were delaying many of their Q1 projects. This means it could get pretty rough for movie theaters for a second year in a row. Health officials warn that the pandemic is far from over, though many are hoping to have theaters open by this fall. This means that we'll likely see the summer 2021 movies get pushed back, along with anything that was going to open in the spring. However, there are still some movies, like Godzilla vs. Kong, that will stay on track to open in theaters.

The Croods: A New Age moved up to take the second spot at the box office this weekend after bringing in $1.8 million. The animated family movie has been in theaters for nine weeks and has collected nearly $140 million globally. As for the third position, that goes to Wonder Woman 1984, which took in $1.6 million. Worldwide, the sequel has earned $148 million. Viewers still holding out to watch the movie on HBO Max need to do so by today (January 24th), as it is leaving the streaming service. Monster Hunter moved up to the fourth spot with $820K.

News of the World was able to take the fifth position at open movie theaters this weekend after bringing in $810K. To date, the movie has brought in nearly $10 million domestically. The movie, which stars Tom Hanks, is currently available to be streamed at home. Fatale came in at number six after earning $415K. Promising Young Woman took the seventh spot with $400K. The movie is currently available to be streamed from home and has been enjoying new success, thanks to the word of mouth advertising.

Roadside Attractions' Our Friend debuted this week at number eight after earning $250K. The comedy-drama is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, from a screenplay by Brad Ingelsby. It stars Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck. The War with Grandpa remains in the top ten this week at number nine with $163K. Finally, Disney's The Emperor's New Groove came in at number ten with $115K. You can check out the rest of this week's box office date over at The Numbers.