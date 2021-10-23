The Marvels director Nia Nia DaCosta has decided to say something rather controversial, yet so brave, taking aim at Chris Evans' Captain America and blaming The First Avenger for Thanos' success in wiping out half the universe with The Snap. Referencing Cap's philosophy of not trading lives, DaCosta argues that, had Steve Rogers allowed The Vision to be eliminated during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, then The Mad Titan would never have been able to get his hands on The Mind Stone, thus completing his collection of precious gems and giving him the power to turn half the population into dust.

"Something I like to say a bit flippantly about Captain America is that the Snap is all his fault because he was trying to do his best, trying to do the right thing. There is a world in which he's a villain because, at the end of the day, he should have just sacrificed Vision. He chose one robot's life, albeit a sentient one, over literally the entire universe. There's a sort of anti-hero in that if you want to look at it through that lens."

While a large section of Marvel fans have blamed Chris Pratt's Star-Lord for enabling Thanos to succeed in his maniacal quest thanks to his tantrum during their battle on Titan, DaCosta offers a new perspective, pointing the finger at another Chris, Evans, arguing that, had Captain America allowed his moral compass to bend and The Vision to be sacrificed, the huge swathe of death caused by Thanos could have been avoided. In her eyes, this butterfly effect outcome makes Cap something of an anti-hero, or even a villain, with the filmmaker adding that, "People would say I'm crazy for thinking that way, but there's something connected to the journey of the anti-hero and the hero. The hero's pain is something that spurs them to martyr themselves, and an anti-hero's pain is a thing that kind of starts their journey as opposed to ending it."

Nia DaCosta, who declares that she is a huge Marvel fan, even revealing that she is referred to as "Marvel trash" by her friends and sees every movie released in the MCU, clearly likes to take a complex view of the superheroes that inhabit the franchise. This should bode well for The Marvels, a project which the director has revealed will "deal with our pain and trauma, and there's some of that in the story."

The Marvels brings back several familiar faces from the MCU, including Brie Larson, who will reprise the role of Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel. She will be joined in the movie by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision. The MCU follow-up will also introduce a new face, bringing Iman Vellani into the fray as the final member of The Marvels; Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, who has yet to make her debut. Khan is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is a huge fan of Larson's Captain Marvel, and later gains shape-shifting powers, becoming a superhero in her own right. As well as the big screen outing as part of a team, Ms. Marvel is also due to appear in her own standalone Disney+ series.

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in movie theaters the United States on February 17, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Inverse.