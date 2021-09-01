Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch has been spotted lunching in London alongside The Marvels director Nia DaCosta and WandaVision star Teyonah Parris, sparking speculation that she too will appear in the upcoming Marvel sequel. The Marvels, which will continue the cosmic adventures of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, teaming her up with both Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, is currently filming in London, with this image of the stars leading many to hope that Maria Rambeau will also be included somehow.

Lashana Lynch first appeared in 2019's Captain Marvel as Maria, one of Carol Danvers' oldest friends and a fellow Air Force pilot who goes by the call sign "Photon". She is a single mother to daughter Monica, played in the movie by Akira and Azari Akbar as an eleven-year-old and a five-year-old, respectively. An older version of Monica has since appeared in the Disney+ series WandaVision, played by Teyonah Parris, who has already been confirmed to be returning for The Marvels.

While Parris has not been able to reveal too much about her involvement, she has teased that the sequel will explore the relationship between Monica and Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, a relationship that has suffered some setbacks over the years. "Yes, when Monica was an 11-year-old girl, with her mom and Auntie Carol, they had a beautiful relationship," Parris said in an interview earlier this year. "And so I think what's been awesome with WandaVision is getting to see Monica grow up, and we haven't seen her for 20 years plus, or however many, and getting to see slowly, it's being revealed what her life has been since we last saw her. And so, Carol Danvers was a part of her life when we last saw her, and seeing that there is still, there is something there, I think is very exciting."

How Lynch would feature in The Marvels is currently open to all manner of rampant speculation, with the most likely outcome being that she would appear in flashbacks detailing more of Monica's childhood and the falling out that seemingly occurs between her and Captain Marvel. Lynch has previously addressed the idea of her return to the MCU, teasing that "weirder things have happened in the franchise."

Not much is yet known regarding specific plot details for The Marvels, however a brief logline for the Marvel installment has surfaced, offering at least some idea of the direction of the upcoming sequel. "Marvel Studios' The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers," the logline reads. "In the film, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!"

Candyman director Nia DaCosta meanwhile has teased the various themes that The Marvels will tackle saying, "I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there's some of that in the story." The filmmaker has also praised Marvel Studios for allowing her to make the movie she wants, "It's amazing. [It's] more [freedom] than I've had on anything. It's great because we're all just comic-book nerds who want to make a great comic-book movie."

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 11, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Twitter user Captain Marvel News.