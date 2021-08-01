Among the many Marvel Studios movies coming soon, Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels is one that we haven't heard too much about, but a new piece of information by regular insider Daniel RPK has now suggested that the movie is currently casting a new mystery role to appear alongside its trios of heroines, Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Ms Marvel. The new was tweeted by Captain Marvel News, and details the character details for the casting, although it does not say whether this will be a character known through the comics or if it will be a brand new character created specifically for the movie.

The post states that the casting is for "intelligent scientist with a dry sense of humour and no nonsense mentality. Actor must be comfortable with full facial prosthetics.Supporting."

Daniel RPK via Patreon reported that

Marvel Studios is casting this role for The Marvels;



Intelligent scientst with a dry sense of humour and

no-nonsense mentality. Actor must be comfortable with full facial prosthetics. Supporting. pic.twitter.com/paFi4BIiiO — ✵ Captain Marvel NEWS (@CaptMarvelNews) July 31, 2021

While there isn't a lot to go on, the details of the role requiring prosthetics would make the suggestion that it could be a Skrull or Kree, although fans on Twitter have also put forward more out there suggestions such as Sydren , an alien from the planet Drenx who in the comics is a recruit of S.W.O.R.D. Considering the connection of the S.H.I.E.L.D division seen in WandaVision to Monica Rambeau's character, that may not be such a wild theory to throw into the mix.

Whether an existing comic book character or not, the "dry sense of humor" requirement is something that has become staple of Marvel movies. If this supporting role is going to be someone who works with the leads, then a quippy science guy, or girl, is the perfect foil for those back and forth banter moments that have often been seen between the likes of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner in the past. With the movie heading into production, we will probably find out something more about this new addition in the coming months.

Phase Four of the MCU has been declared by Kevin Fiege to be about new beginnings, and The Marvels seems to be fitting in with that theme very well. Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Paris, was given her debut as an adult in WandaVision, in which she also acquired her own superpowers thanks to pushing her way through Wanda's hex bubble. We were given a glimpse of Monica's new powers in the WandaVision finale, but there are many more questions to be answered and no doubt will be explored in The Marvels.

In addition to Monica, we also will be seeing the movie debut of Ms Marvel, who will be first seen in her own Disney+ series sometime toward the end of the year if reports are to be believed, although the recent announcement of Hawkeye's November release date suggests it could be early 2022 instead. Either way, Kamala Khan's young heroine is currently an unknown entity in the MCU, with little known about the plot of her series or her role in The Marvels, again lending very nicely to Fiege's new beginnings theme. The Marvels is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters in November 2022.