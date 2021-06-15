The highly anticipated Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, has just reportedly added Parasite actor Park Seo-Joon to its growing list of stars. The movie will see the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers for the first time since Avengers: Endgame, and will also bring WandaVision's Teyonah Parris back as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Kahn. Back in February we were also told that Zawe Ashton was also on board as the main villain, and now it looks like the addition of Park Seo-Joon in an undisclosed role is the latest name to be added to list.

Starnews Korea reported that Park Seo-Joon was joining the cast and is reportedly set to be heading to the States to begin filming the sequel very soon. The casting will surely be a huge thing for the star, being his first time in an American mainstream release, and if you are going to aim big, then they don't come much bigger than a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. With the movie expected to be a big earner when it arrives in November 2022, there is a very large spotlight being shone on its mostly new to the franchise cast.

While Brie Larson is quite capable at building the hype for the movie all on her own, it is the official name of The Marvels, and the additions to the cast that have been made in the last few months, have certainly only helped it along. We were introduced to Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, and while she was given quite a bit to do in that series, there were a lot of questions left unanswered about the changes her character went through by the end of the show. It made perfect sense that she should turn up in The Marvels, at which point we may get the answers we have been waiting for.

As yet, Inman Vellani is yet to make her debut, with Ms. Marvel arriving on Disney+ later in the year. What is known is that Disney and Marvel are putting a lot of effort into their TV series, almost more than their movies, so the frequent cross-over of characters is something that is going to continue for a long time, not only for Marvel but it seems from recent reports for DC's Extended Universe too. I'm sure by the time Ms Marvel airs, there will be no stopping the march towards The Marvels the following year.

The addition of Park Seo-Joon to the casting is something that is going to bring a whole new set of eyes down on the Marvel franchise. While the movies do well enough in Asian cinemas, having one of their own in a prominent role will certainly bring a few more people out who would otherwise maybe not have been so quick to jump on board the Marvel bandwagon. With the franchise seemingly going from strength to strength, it is hard to imagine a time when we are not waiting with anticipation of the next offering.