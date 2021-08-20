The Marvels will be far from an escapist comic book outing according to director Nia DaCosta, who plans to use the super-heroic goings on to address vital issues. Comparing her MCU outing to upcoming horror sequel Candyman, DaCosta has revealed that The Marvels will cover many of the same themes, particularly pain and trauma.

"I can say it's a very different beast. But I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there's some of that in the story."

While The Marvels and Candyman may at first seem to have very little in common, DaCosta begs to differ, with the filmmaker intending to use both the horror and comic book movie genres to tackle difficult, contemporary topics. Acknowledging they are both very different projects, DaCosta has clearly found a way to address issues which she feels are important within the often light-hearted nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With The Marvels having now begun filming, Nia DaCosta recently addressed the amount of creative freedom she has on the MCU sequel, praising Marvel Studios for allowing her to make the movie she wants despite being part of such a monumental franchise. "It's amazing," she said. "[It's] more [freedom] than I've had on anything. It's great because we're all just comic-book nerds who want to make a great comic-book movie."

Not much is yet known regarding specific plot details for The Marvels, however a brief logline for the Marvel installment has since surfaced, offering at least some idea of the direction of the upcoming sequel. "Marvel Studios' The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers," the logline reads. "In the film, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!"

Wandavision star Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau in the sequel, with the actress recently offering some insight into working under the direction of DaCosta. "I just love her point of view," Parris said. "I love her sensibilities, her visual sensibilities. She's so smart. I was excited to work with her then and then when I heard about The Marvels, I mean, it's history. She's making history. She's amazing and I can't wait for the world to see all of the awesomeness that is Nia DaCosta."

Iman Vellani will stand alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris as the final member of The Marvels, with Vellani set to star as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, who has yet to make her debut. Khan is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is a huge fan of Larson's Captain Marvel, and later gains shape-shifting powers, becoming a superhero in her own right. As well as the big screen outing, Ms. Marvel will also appear in her own Disney+ series. The Marvels is scheduled to be released in November 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.