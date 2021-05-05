Following on from the recent reveal that Captain Marvel 2 will in fact be titled The Marvels, an apparent logline for the Marvel installment has now surfaced and offers a better idea of the direction of the upcoming sequel. As suggested by the official title, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will be joined by some friendly faces come the follow-up, with both WandaVision's Teyonah Parris and Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani entering the fray for another cosmic adventure.

"Marvel Studios' The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!"

Aside from these details, not much else is yet known about the continuing adventures of Brie Larson's superhero, though it has been revealed that the story will link to both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in some way. WandaVision director Matt Shakman recently revealed that storylines seen in the Disney+ series will carry over into the wider MCU saying, "WandaVision was the focus while we were making it, and choices that we were making were then handed off to other films. The way we decided to describe Monica's power, all of that stuff, it will continue on into Captain Marvel 2."

Brie Larson is due to reprise the role of the title character, with Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton recently signing on in a currently undisclosed role as the villain. Candyman reboot director Nia DaCosta, will helm the project, which is something that Larson has since declared her excitement about. "It's amazing, and I'm so excited that it's announced, and I can talk about it," the actress said of the MCU project. "Nia is amazing, and she got the job because she is the best person for the job. That's one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I'm inspired by her. She has confidence. It's a big deal to step into like, this thing, the Marvel universe, it's this huge thing! And to have a leader who's just like, 'Yeah, I'm meant to be here.'"

Wandavision star and The Marvels member Teyonah Parris has also since taken to social media to declare her excitement, stating that she is ready to go. Along with sharing Marvel's Phase 4 sizzle reel video with the caption "Let's Go!", Parris shared the movie's official new logo along with the caption "See yall in the theatres!!"

Larson and Parris will be joined by Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, who has yet to make her debut. Leading the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, Kamala is a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who is a huge fan of Captain Marvel, and later gains shape-shifting powers taking on the titular moniker.

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in November 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Comicbookmovie.com.