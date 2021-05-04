Following the reveal that Marvel's upcoming Captain Marvel sequel will officially be titled The Marvels, Wandavision star and The Marvels member Teyonah Parris has taken to social media to declare her excitement and state that she is ready to go. Along with sharing Marvel's Phase 4 sizzle reel video with the caption "Let's Go!", Parris also shared the movie's official logo with the caption "See yall in the theatres!!"

Revealed courtesy of a Marvel Studios sizzle reel detailing Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels will find Parris return as Monica Rambeau in the movie. The daughter of Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau, who was introduced in the first Captain Marvel as Carol Danvers' best friend and fellow United States Air Force pilot, Monica Rambeau goes on to become a captain in S.W.O.R.D. tasked with dealing with the situation at the center of Disney+'s WandaVision.

Though she begins the series as a regular ol' human being, though an incredible capable one, Monica is given her own set of superpowers after fighting through the reality-altering barrier created by Wanda Maximoff that surrounds the town of Westview. As a result, Monica's cells are rewritten, allowing her to absorb Wanda's energy blasts and giving her control of different forms of energy.

Parris recently declared her excitement to have joined the world of Marvel saying, "To be able in this day and age to say, 'I get to portray a Black female superhero, and be that vision, that image that I wish, prayed I would have seen as a young girl,' it's really incredibly an honor and a blessing. And I'm just really excited for the opportunity, and I'm having a lot of fun. They're a lot of fun over here [at Marvel]."

Teyonah Parris has also teased further exploration of the apparent beef between Danvers and Monica, a disagreement that was teased in WandaVision."Well, as you know, I was announced to be joining the cast of Captain Marvel 2 with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and the Kamala Khan character. I do believe that we're going to get more into that relationship, and what's going on with those two...," she revealed.

"Not only did [Monica's mother] pass, but Monica wasn't there to help her mother transition. And that's a very hard pill to swallow. The guilt and the shame and whatever other grief she might be trying to sort through, while returning to work on a project she doesn't even typically do - there are parallels between Monica's grief and trauma and tragedy, as well as what Wanda is experiencing. Monica connects with Wanda on that level."

While not much is yet known about the continuing adventures of Brie Larson's cosmic superhero, the newly revealed title does offer further clues. It has also previously been revealed that the story will link to both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in some way, with WandaVision director Matt Shakman stating that storylines seen in the Disney+ series will carry over into the wider MCU saying, "WandaVision was the focus while we were making it, and choices that we were making were then handed off to other films. The way we decided to describe Monica's power, all of that stuff, it will continue on into Captain Marvel 2."

Iman Vellani will star as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel alongside Parria and Larson, with Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton recently signing on in a currently undisclosed role as the villain. Candyman reboot director, Nia DaCosta, will helm the project, which is due to begin production on May 31st. The Marvels is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.