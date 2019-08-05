As if you needed another excuse to feel old this year, The Wachowski siblings' hit sci-fi action movie The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano turns 20. Yup, go ahead and read that again, The Matrix turns 20 years old this year. And to celebrate the film's anniversary, the powers that be behind the scenes are unleashing the classic back into select theaters for one week at more than 135 Dolby Cinema AMC locations beginning on August 30th.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Matrix, back in Dolby Cinema at AMC 8/30-9/5. Thomas A. Anderson is a man living two lives. By day he is an average computer programmer and by night a hacker known as Neo. Neo has always questioned his reality, but the truth is far beyond his imagination. Neo finds himself targeted by the police when he is contacted by Morpheus, a legendary computer hacker branded a terrorist by the government. Morpheus awakens Neo to the real world, a ravaged wasteland where most of humanity have been captured by a race of machines that live off of the humans' body heat and electrochemical energy and who imprison their minds within an artificial reality known as the Matrix. As a rebel against the machines, Neo must return to the Matrix and confront the agents: super-powerful computer programs devoted to snuffing out Neo and the entire human rebellion.

Senior vice president of Dolby Laboratories' Cinema Business Group, Doug Darrow, said in a statement.

"Bringing The Matrix to life in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos pays homage to the masterpiece that the Wachowskis created 20 years ago. Movie lovers will be able to see and experience unforgettable sequences like bullets flying in slow motion with the utmost detail - transforming one of the most iconic sci-fi films of this generation."

Like a handful of you fellow movie fans out there, I actually saw The Wachowski's The Matrix in theaters when it took the world by surprise and by storm back in 1999. I was in high school. Granted it was in my very first year of high school, but still. Has it really been that long? Heaven help us. Anyhow, as you might imagine, as a 14-year-old little dude, seeing Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss take on a SWAT team-filled-lobby on the big screen kicked all the ass off of my eyeballs. Not to mention the other 120 some-odd minutes of the movie.

I remember I was graduated from high school and working my dream job as an usher at my local multiplex when the sequel The Matrix Reloaded hit back in 2003. What a time that was, I'll tell you. As a member of the staff at my local theater, I was able to see the movie a good week before the public. How did I pull that off, you might ask? Well, all of us employees had to watch the prints of the movies we got shipped to make sure there were no issues with reels. This was, of course, back when, you know, movies were shipped to theaters on actual reels of celluloid. Again, God, I feel old.

Anyhow, now a whole new generation of moviegoers will be able to experience The Wachowski's The Matrix on the big screen for the first time, and that warms this here fanboy's heart. So if you are one of the peeps out there that was too young for R-rated movies back when the original film hit in 1999, make sure to clear your calendar and check out the film on the big screen later this month. You won't be disappointed. Once again for the cheap seats, Lana and Lilly Wachowski's The Matrix will be returning to select theaters for one week to celebrate its 20th anniversary at more than 135 Dolby Cinema AMC locations beginning on August 30th. You can go ahead and snag your tickets right over here.