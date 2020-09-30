Another returning cast member has now been added to the roster of The Matrix 4, with actor and stuntman Daniel Bernhardt now set to reprise the role of the villainous computer programme Agent Johnson in the upcoming sequel. Bernhardt also provided the voice for Agent Johnson in the video game Enter the Matrix and has featured in several other high-profile action flicks including Atomic Blonde and John Wick.

Daniel Bernhardt last played the character in 2003's The Matrix Reloaded, in which he and a few of his cohorts took on Keanu Reeves' digital messiah, Neo, and were promptly taught why that is a bad idea. The return of Agent Johnson is a surprising one considering that the version of the Matrix that he existed in was rebooted at the end of the trilogy's final installment, The Matrix Revolutions. This could mean that other familiar faces from the previous movies will also be included when audiences once again plug in.

Of course, we already know of several other cast members who will be reprising their roles for The Matrix 4 including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson. The movie will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

How exactly Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return considering they have both met their demise remains a mystery, but in this sci-fi setting, anything is possible. It could even turn out that both or just one of them is in fact nothing more than a computer simulation. Maybe.

The Matrix 4 recently returned to filming after a pause in production, and while specific details regarding the movie's plot continue to remain a mystery, Reeves has been heaping praise on Lana Wachowski's script. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," he said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

Echoing these sentiments, Carrie-Anne Moss, who is reprising her role as Trinity in the movie, has also hailed the screenplay in the past saying, "When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, 'This is a gift.' It was just very exciting."

Newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, whose role in The Matrix 4 currently remains a well-guarded secret, has also revealed his love of the script, saying that fans are really going to like what director Lana Wachowski has in store for them. "My reaction to the script [was], 'Wow, people are really gonna like this. I like this," the Candyman star said recently. "People are really gonna like this.' It's different and it's the same, you know, at the same time. It's a really, really very intelligent blend of what we want and what we may not know that we want."

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022. This comes to us from Deadline.