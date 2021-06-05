The Matrix 4 adds another big name to its impressive cast, as Christina Ricci has reportedly boarded the sequel's production. The former child star famous for playing Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family has been quietly cast for the project according to an updated press kit released by Warner Bros. No information has been offered about the role she'll be playing, but as someone with many fans, Ricci's casting can only increase the anticipation people have for the untitled sequel.

Several returning franchise stars will be a part of the The Matrix 4 cast as well, including Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie Anne-Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson), and Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian). Newcomers to the franchise alongside Ricci include Yahta Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris,Priyanka Chopra, and Jonathan Groff.

Ricci's casting also reunites the actress with director Lana Wachowski. In 2008, Ricci appeared in the Speed Racer movie, which was co-directed by the Wachowskis. Along with playing Wednesday in the Addams Family movies, Ricci has gone on to appear in a vast variety of other movies, such as last year's drama Percy with Christopher Walken and Zach Braff. She also played real-life axe murderer Lizzie Borden in the Lifetime miniseries The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.

Lana Wachowski directs and co-produces The Matrix 4 alongside Grant Hill. She also wrote the screenplay with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Not much has been revealed about the plot other than that the sequel will see the returns of several franchise characters. While fan favorites like Neo and Trinity are back, Laurence Fishburne previously announced that he was not asked to reprise his role as Morpheus for the movie. Joe Pantoliano, who played Cypher in the first Matrix, also said he received no response to his offer to reprise his role if needed.

"I have not been invited," Fishburne told New York Magazine last year, suggesting he'd be open to coming back if only he'd been asked. "Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great."

In a separate interview on CinemaBlends ReelBlend podcast, Pantoliano added: "Yeah I'd be interested. I doubt they're going to be bringing me back. I've lobbied for it, believe me. I've sent little notes to Lana and asked her, to no response."

At one point, The Matrix 4 was set to compete head-to-head with John Wick 4, another fourth installment of a popular franchise that starred Keanu Reeves. The pandemic of last year would result in delays for both movies, and the ultimate Reeves double feature isn't going to happen after all. Both were going to be released on May 21, 2021, but John Wick 4 was later moved to May 27, 2022, over a year from its planned original release.

Meanwhile, The Matrix 4 was previously delayed to April 2022, but Warner Bros. has since moved the release date up to Dec. 22, 2021. That same day, it will also be made available to stream for one month on HBO Max like other releases in 2021 from Warner Bros. Pictures. This news comes to us from Collider.