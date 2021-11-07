Despite having now seen a fairly extensive trailer, there is still a whole lot of mystery surrounding upcoming sci-fi action sequel, The Matrix Resurrections. One of the biggest question marks so far is hovering over the head of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who has confirmed that he will somehow portray Morpheus, a character played throughout the rest of the franchise by Laurence Fishburne. Well, the actor has now teased what exactly this means for The Matrix 4, while also offering some insight into the sequel's "different" tone.

"The character's called Morpheus. It will make sense when it comes out."

Abdul-Mateen II's somewhat cryptic answer came quickly following the suggestion that this version of Morpheus is the same as Laurence Fishburne's. So, Abdul-Mateen is playing Morpheus but is not Morpheus? Curiouser and curiouser. Many have speculated that the Morpheus that features in The Matrix Resurrections, who, from the trailer, will seemingly once again put Neo through his paces as he uncovers the truth, will be nothing more than a digital creation. Appearing as a younger man, it is looking increasingly likely that Abdul-Mateen's iteration of the character will be another manipulation from the machines.

Turning to the tone, the recent, and so far only, trailer suggested that The Matrix Resurrections will be a much funnier, more playful adventure inside The Matrix when compared to the rest of the franchise's output. According to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, this is something that he hopes will be the case. "I hope so," the actor replied. "Tonally, it's a bit different." Time will tell whether more laughs is what fans of The Matrix want in their sequel...

Abdul-Mateen has discussed his mysterious role in The Matrix Resurrections before, revealing that, while he was indeed playing Morpheus, the narrative will provide him with a different way into the character. "Laurence already did what had to be done," he said. "I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus... This is definitely a different iteration of the character. I play a character who's definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus. This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There's a lot in our story that's about growth, defining your own path. Morpheus isn't exempt from that."

With the trailer offering various clues, an official synopsis has also since been released, and teases a more dangerous world than ever before. "In a world of two realities - everyday life and what lies behind it - Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more," the logline reads. "Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci. The sequel is scheduled for release in movie theaters on December 22, 2021, and will also stream digitally on HBO Max for a month beginning on that same date. This comes to us from GQ.