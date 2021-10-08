Surprise sequel The Matrix Resurrections will soon attempt to continue the legacy of the seminal 1999 original, and with this in mind, Warner Bros. Pictures have now released a new featurette with the entire cast of the new movie, each of whom discusses their own experience with The Matrix. Featuring interviews with the likes of original trilogy stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as new recruits Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Neil Patrick Harris, the featurette is sure to conjure cherished memories in the minds of sci-fi fans.

"While we were making the first Matrix I felt like that it's something beyond yourself, like it's big," Keanu Reeves says in the footage. "The ambition of its thought...You'll hear the sentences 'The Matrix changed my life,' so I'd like to say, thank you, it changed mine too." Henwick, who joins the franchise as another freedom fighter who assists Neo is once again being awakened, adds "You can't quantify how much it changed the world...Everything entered pop culture and stayed. We say 'a glitch in the matrix,' that's part of the lexicon."

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. Wachowski recently shared Reeves' thoughts on the movie, and his insight truly is pinnacle Keanu: "And he was just sitting there, and he goes, 'Twenty years ago you told a story in which you described the coming twenty years and the problems of the nature of digital, virtual life and how it was going to impact us and how we think about it, and gave us a frame to be able to think about it and talk about it," Wachowski said of Reeves' reaction. "And you took the same character and the same stories and the same stuff, and somehow you made it about the next twenty years.' And he was like, 'How did you do that?'"

While plot details largely remain a mystery, The Matrix Resurrections looks to be a continuation of the story established in the first The Matrix and initially concluded in 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it's set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that's required to see the truth is to free your mind.

The sequel has amassed a stellar cast, including Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the Aquaman franchise) who has now been confirmed to be playing a younger version of the rebel leader Morpheus.

The Matrix Resurrections is due to be released in theaters nationwide on December 22, 2021, and it will be made available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

https://comicbook.com/movies/news/the-matrix-resurrections-reveals-new-cast-video/