A new teaser has been released for The Matrix Resurrections, revealing that the first trailer will be released this week. Set to premiere in theaters in December, the fourth Matrix movie brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. A new teaser asks fans to choose between a red blue and a blue pill while also revealing that the first trailer will be released on Thursday morning.

"The choice is yours. Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT," the tweet reads. An interactive website is also linked where fans can click on which pill they would choose. Picking the red pill reveals brief snippets of footage from the movie, including a look at the return of Reeves as Neo, while hyping the release of the full trailer in two days. You can see it at WhatIsTheMatrix.com.

Along with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, returning cast members from previous The Matrix movies include Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Wilson. Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Tony Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Christina Ricci also star.

"I remember Keanu and his first line," Yahya Abdul-Mateen recently said of working with Keanu Reeves on the movie, via THR. "I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, 'Oh shit, I'm really in The Matrix,' It was just Keanu in that voice. And the technology that Lana incorporated and the filmmaking, camera rigs that I've never seen before. It's so ambitious. It was really interesting to be making The Matrix 4 at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted. It could creep in a little bit if you let it."

Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original trilogy with sister Lilly, is helming The Matrix Resurrections solo. She also co-wrote the script with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon and produced with Grant Hill. Lilly recently explained why she wasn't involved at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour virtual panel, and it comes down to simply feeling far too exhausted after so many other projects to take on something as big as The Matrix 4.

"I got out of my transition and was just completely exhausted because we had made Cloud Atlas and Jupiter Ascending, and the first season of Sense8 back-to-back-to-back," Lilly said. "We were posting one, and prepping the other at the exact same time. So you're talking about three 100-plus days of shooting for each project, and so, coming out and just being completely exhausted, my world was like, falling apart to some extent even while I was like, you know, cracking out of my egg. So I needed this time away from this industry. I needed to reconnect with myself as an artist and I did that by going back to school and painting and stuff."

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released on Dec. 22, 2021. You can watch the first trailer when it is released on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. PT. To see the first footage from the sequel, go to WhatIsTheMatrix.com and click on the red pill. The new teaser comes to us from Warner Bros. Pictures.