Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss stand together once again as humanity's saviors Neo and Trinity in a new image from the upcoming sci-fi action sequel, The Matrix Resurrections. While much of the movie remains a mystery, we do know that the freedom fighting pair will reunite to save us all from the machines and the digital world we are trapped in.

New official photo of Neo and Trinity. #TheMatrixResurrectionspic.twitter.com/May6Ksxepa — The Matrix Resource (@TheMatrixResou1) November 2, 2021

While Reeves' Neo has clearly picked up a different grooming regime along the way, with the character now looking more akin to the actor's other action icon, John Wick. Looking at the image will no doubt be like looking at a picture of old friends for many, and demonstrates how easily both Reeves and Moss will slip back into the roles that so endeared audiences way, way back in 1999, with Neo and Trinity looking a mix of both frightened and determined as they fight to uncover the truth all over again.

The relationship between Reeves and Moss' characters took a central role in The Matrix trilogy, and this is likely to be the case in The Matrix Resurrections also, with Keanu Reeves himself having revealed a few insights into what audiences can expect from their return. The actor has since heaped praise on director Lana Wachowski, and described the fourth Matrix movie as a "love story", as well as giving us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," Reeves said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

Thanks to the recent, hugely mysterious trailer, we do at least now have some idea of what to expect when we're plugged back into the world of The Matrix. The movie will begin with Neo having seemingly been resurrected and plugged back in, with the chosen one now residing in the titular digital world under the name Thomas Anderson. Despite being given blue pills by his therapist in order to dampen his destiny's call, Neo is haunted by dreams of his bullet-dodging past, and a chance encounter with Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity will reignite his search for the truth. An official synopsis has also since been released, and teases a more dangerous world than ever before. "In a world of two realities - everyday life and what lies behind it - Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more," the logline reads. "Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

Produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections has amassed a stellar cast to continue the sci-fi action epic, with the sequel set to feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci, who was recently announced to be joining the highly anticipated project. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson, each of whom will reprise their respective roles from previous installments.

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures in movie theaters on December 22, 2021, and will also stream digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date. This comes to us from USA Today.