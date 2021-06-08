Considering that The Matrix 4 is due for release in just six months' time, we still know very, very little about the sci-fi action sequel. Well, star Jessica Henwick, who joins the likes of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the unexpected follow-up, has offered some insight into her role in the movie, teasing a very physical (which, this being The Matrix can surely only mean high-kicking and fast-punching) character for her to play.

"I haven't seen a cut of the film, so I don't know what's in it and what isn't, but I trained every day for months. There are a couple of cast members who didn't have any physical stuff and they were so sad. How can you be in The Matrix and not get to do any of the good stuff?"

The Matrix is well-known for reinventing action cinema with the use of bullet-time, with audiences excited to see what director Lana Wachowski has in store all these years later. Jessica Henwick is of course no stranger to action-infused roles, with the actress having wielded weaponry in HBO's Game of Thrones, flown an X-Wing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and demonstrated her affinity for martial arts in the likes of Marvel's Iron Fist series. No doubt that Henwick will slot perfectly into the Wachowski's action-packed universe.

Jessica Henwick has previously revealed her love for the franchise, which began back in 1999 with The Matrix, with the Iron Fist star finding her role in the upcoming sequel to be an exhilarating experience, particularly when seeing Reeves as humanity's saviour, Neo, for the first time. "It's trippy," Henwick said of the experience. "I grew up watching these films. The first time Keanu spoke in character and said Neo's lines, Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I shared a look like, 'Oh my god, it's happening!'"

While specific details regarding the plot of The Matrix 4 continue to remain a mystery, it is thought to be a continuation following the events of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. One of the few things we do know is that both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles from previous installments, Neo and Trinity respectively, despite both of their characters seemingly being killed off come the trilogy's end.

Reeves himself has since revealed a few insights into what audiences can expect when they plug back in, with the actor recently heaping praise on director Lana Wachowski, before describing the fourth Matrix movie as a "love story", as well as giving us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," Reeves said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

The Matrix 4, which will reportedly be titled Matrix Resurrections according to a recent leak, has also amassed quite the cast for this sci-fi comeback. Alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson, each of whom will reprise their respective roles from previous installments, the movie will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci, who was recently announced to be joining the highly anticipated project.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on December 22, 2021. The movie will also stream digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date. This comes to us from Empire.