The announcement that we would be getting a fourth movie in the Matrix franchise came as quite a surprise, so conclusively wrapped up was the trilogy. Sure, there were some things left open, but all in all the story had seemingly reached its end. Well, despite this, The Matrix 4 is coming, and not only are several cast members returning but so are the guys behind John Wick, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, both of whom worked as stunt performers in The Matrix trilogy. This time though Stahelski and Leitch will not be delving into stunts as they did before, but instead will help out director Lana Wachowski on a more conceptual level.

"It's more about the creative concept of some of the choreography and backing them up with stuff. Other than the Matrixes, most of their stuff...what makes [Lana] so great is she directs her own action. We've had second unit directors on some of the Matrixes just because of the logistics involved. But of late, and especially on Matrix 4, she's directing her own action. The second units for them are mostly establishing shots, the B-sides of the some of the compositions for some locations. But Lana, she does her own action. She weaves it into the main unit stuff, which is why their stuff looks so good."

It is often the case on movies such as The Matrix 4 to have second unit directors shooting action sequences, but as Chad Stahelski points out, Lana Wachowski likes to supervise those herself. She has, however, asked for Stahelski and Leitch's assistance in providing ideas and concepts for said scenes. This is also something that Stahelski did for the reshoots on the DC movie Birds of Prey.

During the interview, Chad Stahelski also mentioned that he and David Leitch contributing to The Matrix 4 is particularly special for them as it sees them reuniting with many of the crew members who they previously worked alongside on the original Matrix movies.

"They were really cool. They asked us to help out with the choreography and some of the physical training for the guys. I'm helping out a little bit for a sequence, I think Dave's helping out for a sequence. Lana's come back with a lot of love to have a pseudo-family reunion, so that's been a lot of fun. It's been good to see a lot of the crew members again. We just finished doing a sequence in San Francisco before the pandemic started."

Chad Stahelski and David Leitch have proven how well they can work together with the John Wick franchise, movies which are now considered to be some of the best examples in the action genre. The Matrix 4 is sure to be an action-packed affair, and it is certainly an exciting prospect having Stahelski and Leitch on board to bring some their creativity and gun-play magic.

Plot details for The Matrix 4 are being kept strictly under wraps, but in addition to Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson all reprising their respective roles from the previous movies, the lineup of new faces includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

The Matrix 4 is currently dated for May 21, 2021, the same day that another Keanu Reeves-led movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, is set to come out. This comes to us from Collider.