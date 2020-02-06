The plot, and really any specific details pertaining to the upcoming The Matrix 4 currently remain a complete mystery. We do know, however, that Keanu Reeves is returning to the role of Neo for the movie, and he has now been spotted filming in San Francisco, with videos now popping up all over social media.

"The Matrix 4 filming in San Francisco! - Feb 5 2020 #thematrix4 #matrix4 #KeanuReeves #SanFrancisco."

Production is now evidently underway, with Keanu Reeves having been spotted by fans walking around San Francisco filming The Matrix 4 looking, well, just looking like Keanu Reeves. For the time being, gone is the clean-shaven, slicked-back hair look and long, black leather jacket that Neo sported in the first three Matrix movies.

In their place stands a long-haired, bearded Keanu Reeves continuing the same look he has had for the John Wick movies. Could this be a secret shared universe? Probably not, but with both movies opening on the same day, as well as the increasing popularity of shared cinematic universes, you just never know.

Still, nonetheless, it is exciting for fans of The Matrix to see the actor jumping back into the role for the first time since The Matrix: Revolutions which released way back in November of 2003.

This fourth movie in The Matrix franchise will not only feature the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, but also director Lana Wachowski, who was also spotted on the streets of San Francisco giving instructions to Reeves. Fans are not the only ones thrilled to see both Reeves and the world of The Matrix returning to the big screen, with Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich stating his excitement at welcoming the franchise and Wachowski back into the fold.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana. Lana is a true visionary - a singular and original creative filmmaker - and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

Starring alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss is Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, along with Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, and Andrew Caldwell.

Lana Wachowski has discussed the movie recently, saying that she believes the world and ideas inherent in The Matrix are even more relevant now than when the franchise began back in 1999.

"Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

Both The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 are set to hit theaters on March 21, 2021. Perhaps that accounts for why Keanu Reeves looks like John Wick here? This comes to us from Keanu Planet Twitter Account and Keanu Reeves The Club Instagram Account.