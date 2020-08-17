Don't expect to see Morpheus in The Matrix 4, as franchise star Laurence Fishburne says he hasn't been invited to be a part of the upcoming sequel. Continuing the story established by the original Matrix movie trilogy, the upcoming fourth installment will bring back lead actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to once again play Neo and Trinity, respectively. Any fans hoping to see Fishburne join the others for a special appearance as Morpheus as well might be sorely disappointed, as the actor has stated that he wasn't even offered the chance to come back.

"I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great," Laurence Fishburne said to New York Magazine, making it clear that he remains grateful for the part he played in the original trilogy. "It is probably the role that I'll be best remembered for, which is great; it's not the only thing I'll be remembered for, which is better. What I get with him is I've got Darth Vader in this hand, and I've got Obi-Wan in that hand. I've got Bruce Lee, I've got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I've got kung fu."

Plot details on The Matrix 4 remain unclear at this time. One possible reason for director Lana Wachowski to decline bringing back Morpheus is that the character was killed off in the computer game The Matrix Online, which the Wachowskis had given their blessings to as a continuation of the movies' storyline. As only gamers would be familiar with those storylines, it would certainly be just as easy for The Matrix 4 to ignore the video game by using any characters that they want. It should also be noted that Neo and Trinity both seemingly died in The Matrix Revolutions, yet Reeves and Moss are still both coming back.

The Matrix 4 was written by Alexandar Hemon with Lana Wachowski directing the upcoming sequel. Joining Reeves and Moss from the prior movies is Jada Pinkett-Smith to reprise her franchise role as Niobe, as well as Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian. Newcomers to the series announced for the cast include Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As with Fishburne, Agent Smith actor Hugo Weaving has also revealed that he won't be reprising his role for the new movie.

Originally set to release in 2021, The Matrix 4 has since been pushed back to a new premiere date for April 2, 2022. Some of its stars like Reeves, Moss, and Harris have already been spotted on the set during production. Meanwhile, Fishburne has since collaborated with Reeves again by co-starring in the John Wick movie series as well as the Bowery King.

The next two installments of the series are scheduled to be shot back to back, with John Wick: Chapter Four releasing in theaters on May 27, 2022. While it hasn't been officially confirmed that Fishburne will be appearing with Reeves in the sequel, it seems very likely, given the ending of the third movie. This news comes to us from TheWrap.