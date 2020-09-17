The Matrix 4 recently returned to filming after a pause in production, and, while specific details regarding the movie's plot continue to remain a mystery, the breath-taking Keanu Reeves has now revealed a few insights into what audiences can expect when they plug back into the Matrix. After praising director Lana Wachowski, Reeves describes The Matrix 4 as a "love story," and gives us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel.

"We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring. It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

The love story element has always been crucial to the mythos of The Matrix, with Neo realising his importance and power thanks to Trinity's declaration of love, with the couple being smitten with each other throughout the trilogy. So, to hear that this will continue is not much of a surprise, though Reeves describing the script specifically as a "love story" could suggest that The Matrix 4 will lean even more into it than ever before. That is, of course, if he is even referring to the Neo/Trinity relationship...

Keanu Reeves is set to reprise the role of Neo, the computer-hacking saviour of humanity, in the upcoming fourth instalment of the sci-fi franchise. During the recent interview, Reeves confirmed that he is currently filming the movie in Berlin and saying, "We're out here trying to make some magic."

So mysterious is the plot of the fourth Matrix that many have theorized that the movie could be a prequel. Considering the demise of Neo at the end of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions, as well as the character being told in The Matrix Reloaded that there had been many prior versions of "The One," the prequel idea is not as crazy as it initially seems. However, Reeves was asked point blank whether this was the case, with Reeves putting that theory to bed saying, "No, no. No going in the past."

This not the first time that Reeves has praised Wachowski's script, which she wrote alongside Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," he said back in June. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Echoing these sentiments, Carrie-Anne Moss, who is reprising her role as Trinity in The Matrix 4, has also hailed the screenplay in the past saying, "When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, 'This is a gift.' It was just very exciting."

More specific plot details for The Matrix 4 are being kept strictly under wraps, but what we do know is that, in addition to Keanu Reeves, the follow-up also finds Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson all reprising their respective roles from previous installments. The movie will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022. This comes to us from BBC The One Show.

