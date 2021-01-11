The announcement that Warner Bros will release all their upcoming movies to HBO Max throughout 2021 came as a major surprise not only to fans, but also seemingly to the filmmaker behind said movies. A source close to the ongoing negotiations has now revealed that, while a deal between Warner Bros and Legendary for the Godzilla vs. Kong release plan is close to being made, The Matrix 4 director Lana Wachowski is "adamant" about an exclusive theatrical run for the sci-fi action sequel.

Since the initial HBO Max announcement was made, there has been a lot of legal trouble behind the scenes, suggesting that the studio was a little quick to jump the gun before ensuring that everyone involved was on board. Legendary were reportedly very unhappy that this would take monster-mash epic Godzilla vs. Kong away from the big screen, with Dune director Denis Villeneuve also reportedly pushing back against the decision to skip theaters.

Should the deal regarding Godzilla vs. Kong include an exclusive theatrical run, this will inevitably cause many of the other filmmakers involved, including Lana Wachowski, to demand the same treatment. No doubt fans of The Matrix franchise would also be very much on board with returning to the digital world all these years later on the biggest screen possible.

While specific details regarding the plot of The Matrix 4 continue to remain a mystery, we do know that both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles from previous installments, despite their characters being seemingly killed off. Reeves himself has revealed a few insights into what audiences can expect when they plug back in, with the actor recently heaping praise on director Lana Wachowski, before describing The Matrix 4 as a "love story", as well as giving us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," Reeves said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

This is far from the first time that Reeves has applauded Lana Wachowski's script, which she wrote alongside Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," he said back in June. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Matrix 4 finds Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson also reprising their respective roles from previous installments. The movie will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

In a rare bit of good news regarding release dates, The Matrix 4 is now scheduled to hit theaters several months earlier than expected thanks to the recent reshuffle at Warner Bros, moving from April 1, 2022, to December 22, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.