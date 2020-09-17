With production recently starting up again for The Matrix 4, star Neil Patrick Harris has divulged a few details regarding the sci-fi action sequel. Revealing that he in fact only has a small role in the movie, Harris could not help but heap praise on writer and director Lana Wachowski.

"I have great hope that, that fans will appreciate all the work that Lana and everyone is putting into this movie. I'm a big Lana Wachowski fan. I think she's a great person. I think she has a great inclusive energy, and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing. And it's changed in an evolved way and she's such a bright light. I would have been happy to be in any capacity in this. I would have been happy to just go and visit the set of a big giant franchise movie. So the fact that I get a small part in this, and can watch from a far and (watch) the majority of it, and see how it's working and see sort of the machine of it all...I've just been having a blast."

Many have theorized that Neil Patrick Harris will be portraying an Agent, taking over from Hugo Weaving's villainous Agent Smith, and while this might still be the case, it sounds like Harris will not appear in the movie as many had no doubt hoped.

Harris continued saying, "They're very smart. It's a very smart team. They're making a giant movie and under very unique circumstances. I've always wanted to be a lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff, and this is not bad for me, but it's certainly tangential and fun for me to be able to admire it and at least play in the sandbox a little bit. I can't wait for the day when we're, we're able to watch these big movies in big theaters. Cause, this one deserves to be seen on a big scale. It's ambitious and everyone involved in it as far as I'm aware is crushing it."

Neil Patrick Harris is not the only one to have talked up Wachowski's vision for The Matrix 4, with lead actor Keanu Reeves already heaping praise on the story that director Lana Wachowski has created. "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," Reeves told Empire earlier this year. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing."

Plot details for The Matrix 4 are being kept strictly under wraps, and thus hardly anything is known about the direction of the story at this time. What we do know is that, in addition to Keanu Reeves, the follow-up also finds Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson all reprising their respective roles from previous installments. The movie will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Neil Patrick Harris.

The highly anticipated sequel recently returned to filming, with The Matrix 4 being one of the first major Hollywood projects to commence production following a prolonged hiatus due to the ongoing global situation. Reeves has recently provided an update regarding his return to work and could not help but express his excitement over once again entering the world of The Matrix, stating that things have "felt normal."

"I'm here in Berlin, and everybody who's working on the production has worked thoroughly and in concert with the local government and industries and the Babelsberg, [Germany] studios," Reeves said. "The protocols are in place. They're effective. The process of filmmaking has felt normal, which I'm really grateful for. And knock on wood, everybody's been OK. We're about three weeks in. The writers [David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon] and the director [Lana Wachowski] have come up with a beautiful, beautiful story. It's really thrilling to be making a much easier Matrix movie."

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022. This comes to us from Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show.