The Matrix 4 4 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has revealed his reaction to seeing Keanu Reeves return to the iconic role of Neo in the upcoming sci-fi sequel, with the actor admitting he was rather starstruck. Abdul-Mateen's star has risen so quickly that it seems he was swept up in joining the tentpole franchise, not realizing the gravity of it until hearing The One speak for the first time.

"I remember Keanu and his first line. I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, 'Oh shit, I'm really in The Matrix'. It was just Keanu in that voice. And the technology that Lana incorporated and the filmmaking, camera rigs that I've never seen before. It's so ambitious. It was really interesting to be making The Matrix 4 at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted. It could creep in a little bit if you let it."

As well as teasing Neo's resurrection, and Reeves' audible chocolate voice of course, Abdul-Mateen also reveals some scant details regarding new filmmaking technology being utilized by director Lana Wachowski for the follow-up. The first The Matrix movie is well-remembered for unleashing the magnificent spectacle of "bullet time" on the world, something which will not be easy to top.

Abdul-Mateen is not the only star of The Matrix 4 to have been left in awe at Neo's comeback, with co-star Jessica Henwick having previously revealed that seeing humanity's saviour resurrected proved to be an exhilarating experience for her. "It's trippy. I grew up watching these films," she said. "The first time Keanu spoke in character and said Neo's lines, Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] and I shared a look like, 'Oh my god, it's happening!'"

While specific details regarding the plot of The Matrix 4 continue to remain a mystery, recent rumors have claimed that the highly anticipated sequel will pick up some 60 years after the events of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. With the simulated world now rebooted, "there have been significant changes from the world we last left. Not all are still alive and the "world" has a divergent feel from the one Neo first entered all those years ago." These changes include Zion no longer existing, with the remaining humans no longer living in fear of machines, and some even working with humans.

The rumor also provides some insight into the absence of former leader, Morpheus, who has now passed away, with further rumors claiming that Abdul-Mateen will play a young version of the once great leader, who was portrayed by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy, and who guided Keanu Reeves' Neo to freedom. Of course, it's worth noting that all of this is simply speculation at this time.

The Matrix 4 is a joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions and Silver Pictures and is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on December 22, 2021. It will also stream digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.