In anticipation of Thursday's no doubt internet breaking trailer, a striking new poster has now been unveiled for The Matrix 4, which has now been officially confirmed to be titled The Matrix Resurrections. Invoking memories of the seminal first movie in the sci-fi action franchise, this stunningly minimal poster once again offers audiences the choice of a red or blue pill, with the latter allowing you to wake up in your bed and believe, whatever you want to believe. Take the former though, and it will offer you the chance to see just how deep the rabbit hole goes...

While certain details regarding the plot of The Matrix Resurrections continue to remain a mystery, the movie is likely to be a continuation following the events of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. We have known for some time that both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles from previous installments, Neo and Trinity respectively, despite both of their characters seemingly being killed off come the trilogy's end.

Thanks to an assortment of new Matrix 4 footage, including several teasers for the upcoming trailer, we do now have at least some idea of what The Matrix 4 will involve. Reeves' triumphant return as The One has now been revealed, with the actor looking a lot like another of his iconic action hero characters, John Wick. It seems that Neo has once again been inserted into the simulated world of The Matrix, and has no idea who he really is, with only fleeting visions offering some clue as to the life he led before.

Though the footage released so far has been in small glimpses, it has certainly confirmed that The Matrix Resurrections will offer audiences the same bullet-stopping, philosophy-waxing, kung fu fighting delights that made the original movie (and to a much lesser extent the sequels) so beloved.

Keanu Reeves himself has since revealed a few insights into what audiences can expect from Neo when they plug back in, with the actor recently heaping praise on director Lana Wachowski, before describing the fourth Matrix movie as a "love story", as well as giving us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," Reeves said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

The Matrix Resurrections has amassed a stellar cast to continue the classic sci-fi action epic, with the sequel set to feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci, who was recently announced to be joining the highly anticipated project. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson, each of whom will reprise their respective roles from previous installments.

The Matrix Resurrections is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on December 22, 2021. The movie will also stream digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date. This comes to us courtesy of the official Warner Bros. site.