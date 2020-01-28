The cast for The Matrix 4 continues to grow as Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in final talks to join the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel. Warner Bros. finally confirmed that the sequel was indeed happening, after months and months of rumors and reports. Filming will be getting underway next month in California and it looks like the production is filling out at least another big role or two before cameras begin rolling.

According to a new report, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will join Keanu Reeves, who returns as Neo, in the untitled sequel. Details regarding her role remain under wraps for the time being. The studio has been extremely quiet on the details so far and hasn't revealed who any of the new stars will be playing. It's rumored that Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist, Underwater) will be playing a Neo-like character, and that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen) is set to play a younger version of Morpheus, who was originally played by Laurence Fishbourne. Neither of those rumors have been confirmed as of yet.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a star on the rise for the past several years. The actress and model was a major star in India, with more than 60 credits to her name, before making it big in the U.S. She got her big break stateside with her series Quantico, which ran for three seasons. It was of seminal importance, as she became the first Indian-born actor to ever lead a primetime series on a major network. Some of her other credits include Isn't It Romantic and Baywatch. On deck for her will be the Robert Rodriguez movie We Can Be Horses and the indie The Sky is Pink, which she also produced.

Lana Wachowski is set to direct the Matrix sequel and she's co-writing the script alongside Aleksandar Hemon (Sense8) and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas). Lana Wachowski co-directed the original trilogy alongside her sister, Lily Wachowski, who isn't returning for the fourth installment. Aside from Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss will also return as Trinity. Some supporting characters, such as Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and quite possibly Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian will be returning as well. Other new cast members include Max Riemelt (Berlin Syndrome), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Toby Onwumere (Empire).

To date, the three Matrix movies have grossed $1.6 billion at the global box office, but The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions largely failed to live up to the original, as is the general consensus. Plot details remain under wraps for the time being. With production set to get going in the coming weeks, we may be learning more, either officially or through some leaked set photos. Either way, we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. The Matrix 4 is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. This news comes to us via Variety.