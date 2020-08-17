The Matrix 4 had only just begun filming when global circumstances changed, and the entertainment industry was put on pause. Since then, fans of the sci-fi franchise have feared a huge delay to the unexpected sequel, but star Keanu Reeves has now provided an upbeat update regarding how production is going now that they have returned.

"We're scrappy!" Keanu Reeves returned to playing Neo this summer on the Berlin set of "The Matrix 4." He says producers have "thoughtful, effective protocols in place" to keep cast and crew safe. Reeves spoke while promoting @BillandTed3. pic.twitter.com/RtTsLOsyGP — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 16, 2020

"It's great. It's an honor to be working. I'm in Berlin, you can hear the sirens. You know, there's some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted."

By the sounds of things, Keanu Reeves and the rest of The Matrix 4 cast and crew are all banding together and sticking to that old performing adage, "the show must go on."

"You know, I think everyone loves the project. If you're ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or 'How do we do this?' Showbusiness people are the best. We're scrappy, we know how to get stuff done. We're inventive, we think on our feet. That kind of kindred spirit coming together. It goes back to 'Let's put on a show! We've got some props, we've got some things, we're going to run it!' That spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix."

It is that scrappiness to which Reeves refers that has enabled the production team behind The Matrix 4 to turn a bad situation into something a little more positive, and should hopefully keep the movie near-enough on track.

Plot details for The Matrix 4 are being kept strictly under wraps. In addition to Keanu Reeves, the follow-up also finds Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson all reprising their respective roles from the previous movies. The movie will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

Reeves will be reprising his role as Neo a.k.a. The One, despite his character dying in the finale of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. The prior movie though, in one of the most confusing exposition dumps in movie history, did state that there had been previous versions of "The One" which has resulted in rumors that this will be Reeves' role in The Matrix 4. Carrie-Anne Moss's character Trinity also met her end in the original trilogy, which does suggest that perhaps something will have happened to bring these characters back to the land of the living.

While specific details remain scarce, Reeves has heaped praise on the movie's script saying, "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

The Matrix 4 is a reunion of the previous movies in more ways than one as, aside from several of the stars and director Lana Wachowski, the movie is also bringing back stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski. "She comes with this set piece. She comes with, "This is the character. This is what's happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need him to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever plot-wise at the end of this sequence. What do you got in your bag of tricks to make it absolutely crazy?" And that's where we bring in the stunt guys and our choreographers," Stahelski said recently regarding his involvement.

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of AP Entertainment's official Twitter account.