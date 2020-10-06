Though you may be feeling a bit down thanks to the major Warner Bros. reshuffling that is currently happening due to the delay of No Time to Die, it's not all bad news. The Matrix 4 is now scheduled to hit theaters several months earlier than expected, moving from April 1, 2022, to Dec. 22, 2021. Rather perfectly, Neo, who has always been a sci-fi spiritual figure, will now return around Christmas.

Moving The Matrix 4 forward comes amid a series of delays at the box office, with No Time to Die now scheduled for release on April 2, 2021. Several movies on the DC slate have also suffered push backs, including director Matt Reeves' The Batman, which has been moved from next year all the way to March 4, 2022. The highly anticipated sci-fi epic Dune, has been delayed almost a full year and will now not grace theaters until October 1st, 2021, the date previously held by The Batman. Sadly, it looks like we won't be getting any more big-screen blockbusters this year aside from Wonder Woman 1984, is is currently still scheduled for this coming holiday season.

As for The Matrix 4, the sci-fi sequel recently returned to filming after a pause in production, and, while specific details regarding the movie's plot continue to remain a mystery, the breath-taking Keanu Reeves, who is reprising the role of humanity's savior, Neo, has now revealed a few insights into what audiences can expect when they plug back into the Matrix. After praising director Lana Wachowski, Reeves described The Matrix 4 as a "love story," and gives us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," Reeves said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

This is far from the first time that Keanu Reeves has praised Lana Wachowski's script, which she wrote alongside Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," he said back in June. "That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

Echoing these sentiments, Carrie-Anne Moss, who is reprising her role as Trinity in The Matrix 4, has also hailed the screenplay in the past saying, "When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, 'This is a gift.' It was just very exciting."

More specific plot details for The Matrix 4 are being kept strictly under wraps, but what we do know is that, in addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the sequel finds Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson also reprising their respective roles from previous installments. The movie will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman. This comes to us from Variety.