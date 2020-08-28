The Matrix 4 has now returned to filming, and star Keanu Reeves could not be more excited, both to be back at work and to be returning to the sci-fi world of The Matrix. The breath-taking actor has detailed what it's like to be back filming again in Berlin, with Reeves stating that things have "felt normal."

"I'm here in Berlin, and everybody who's working on the production has worked thoroughly and in concert with the local government and industries and the Babelsberg, [Germany] studios. The protocols are in place. They're effective. The process of filmmaking has felt normal, which I'm really grateful for. And knock on wood, everybody's been OK. We're about three weeks in. The writers [David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon] and the director [Lana Wachowski] have come up with a beautiful, beautiful story. It's really thrilling to be making a much easier Matrix movie."

The Matrix 4 is one of the first major Hollywood productions to return for filming following a prolonged hiatus due to the ongoing global situation. How these changes will affect the movie remains to be seen, but, based on Reeves' experience in the new environment, they will hopefully not be very noticeable.

This is not the first time that Keanu Reeves has expressed his excitement about being back in The Matrix, even amid such unprecedented circumstances, with the actor previously stating that the rest of The Matrix 4 cast and crew are all banding together and sticking to that old performing adage, "the show must go on."

"You know, I think everyone loves the project. If you're ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or 'How do we do this?' Showbusiness people are the best," Reeves said of returning to filming. "We're scrappy, we know how to get stuff done. We're inventive, we think on our feet. That kind of kindred spirit coming together. It goes back to 'Let's put on a show! We've got some props, we've got some things, we're going to run it!' That spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix."

Plot details for fourth Matrix movie are being kept strictly under wraps, and thus hardly anything is known about the direction of the story at this time. What we do know is that, in addition to Keanu Reeves, the follow-up also finds Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson all reprising their respective roles from previous installments. The movie will also feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

Despite the character sacrificing himself at the end of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions, Reeves will be reprising his role as the digital messiah, Neo. Carrie-Anne Moss's character, Trinity, also met her end in the original trilogy, which all goes to suggest that perhaps something has happened to The Matrix to bring these characters back to the land of the living.

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.