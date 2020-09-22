As one of the most iconic movie trilogies of all time, The Matrix series has a worldwide, passionate following. All eyes are now on the upcoming The Matrix 4, which will continue the story from the original movies with some familiar faces and some new ones. One new face will be that of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who says that fans are really going to like what director Lana Wachowski has in store for them.

"My reaction to the script [was], 'Wow, people are really gonna like this. I like this. People are really gonna like this.' It's different and it's the same, you know, at the same time. It's a really, really very intelligent blend of what we want and what we may not know that we want."

Coming off acclaimed roles in Aquaman and the Emmy-winning Watchmen show, and with a lead role in the highly anticipated upcoming reboot of Candyman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has established himself as one of Hollywood's hottest talents. Yet the actor remains grateful for each new opportunity and expressed his pride over being able to join an iconic franchise like The Matrix.

"My first meeting with Lana wasn't even really an audition. It was a meeting about getting to know me, and getting to know her, and our histories, and how I am as an actor. Lana was interested in creating a family before she was interested in creating a cast. I was very fortunate enough to be welcomed into that family. To be over in Berlin making something special is definitely something that I'm proud to say I'm a part of."

Little is known about The Matrix 4 other than the fact that it is going to be a continuation of the original Matrix trilogy rather than a reboot. While the series at large deals with a machine uprising, the core of its story has always been the emotional connection between the human characters, and how those emotions fuel their desire to overthrow the machines and liberate mankind. In a recent interview, lead actor Keanu Reeves had promised that The Matrix 4 will continue to tell an emotional story about love.

"We're out here trying to make some magic. We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story. It's inspiring. It's another version of a kind of, call to wake up. It entertains... It has some great action. All will be revealed."

Hopefully, the film will be a worthy addition to one of sci-fi's most enduring franchises. Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix 4 features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprising their roles from the original films as Neo, Trinity, and Niobe. They will be joined by a host of new characters that include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 1, 2022. This news arrives from Collider.