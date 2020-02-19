There have been numerous sightings of cast and crew filming the upcoming sci-fi action sequel The Matrix 4 lately, and now beloved actor Keanu Reeves has been seen wandering a very lonely, rain-soaked road as Neo reflects...possibly on how exactly he is alive despite being killed in 2003's The Matrix Revolutions.

The video shows Keanu Reeves as Neo wandering an empty street at night while a light rain and mist shower down on him. He is wearing the same long black coat that has been spotted on set previously, so no doubt this and the motorcycle sequence glimpsed earlier this week run together somehow. What is most interesting about this newest video is the emptiness of the street and the atmospheric rain motif. The lack of people on what should be a busy road is quite striking, and in fact conjures images of moments in the previous movies, including Neo's final battle with Agent Smith in the third installment.

The rain also brings back memories of our prior visits to The Matrix, in particular, the moment when Neo has a robotic bug removed by Trinity in the first movie, and again, the final confrontation between Neo and his archenemy Agent Smith. The previous movies used rain as a visual representation of the falling green code of The Matrix, so this surely all but confirms that the virtual reality prison is back, and Neo has somehow found himself back inside it once again.

Keanu Reeves is, of course, reprising his role as Neo aka The One once again, only this time he is sporting a very different look from his character in the previous movies. Alongside him is a returning Carrie-Anne Moss reprising her role as Trinity. Both characters met their demise in the previous movies so exactly how they are returning remains to be seen. Many have theorized that this is either another version of The Matrix or that these movies are some sort of 'reboot' with these versions of Neo and Trinity being different from the ones that came before. This theory is bolstered by Reeves' very different look to the character, with Neo now having long hair and beard.

It is possible that Neo wandering the streets could take place immediately after defeating Agent Smith in The Matrix Revolutions, with the Matrix having been rebooted. Or, perhaps Reeves' Neo has been born into the Matrix much like before and has no memory of who he is or why he is important. After all, there have been several Matrix's and The Ones before. At least, we're pretty sure that's what The Architect was talking about...

Alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Matrix 4 stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff. Directed by Lana Wachowski, details surrounding the movie remain a complete mystery, other than the release date which is scheduled for May 21, 2021. This comes to us from @nbcbayarea.

Another #KeanuReeves sighting in San Francisco! The movie star is in the Bay Area filming #Matrix4. https://t.co/fiuAyUz5Qipic.twitter.com/Rm5WEOqbj2 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 18, 2020