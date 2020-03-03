Principal photography continues on The Matrix 4. Filming is currently going on in San Francisco, with several set images and videos having hit social media over the last few weeks giving us a small glimpse at what to expect from the upcoming sequel. Now, a set video has revealed a new action sequence that potentially hints at the return of a familiar tactic that was employed by the trilogy's malevolent antagonist Agent Smith.

As you may recall, Agent Smith was able to duplicate himself, a talent that only he possessed, which allowed him to not only be in several places at once but also to bombard our heroes with a countless number of enemy Smiths.

The video shows cars that seem to be being swarmed by a hostile crowd during this nighttime sequence. However, on closer inspection, the many figures in the hostile crowd that are attacking the vehicles as they attempt to escape all appear to be stunt performers of similar body types, hairstyles, and outfits, suggesting that they may be duplicates attempting to overwhelm the vehicles in much the same way as Agent Smith did with his many copies.

Agent Smith obtained his ability to duplicate following the events of 1999's The Matrix. After being seemingly killed by Keanu Reeves' Neo, Smith returned in the sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, a changed program who was now able to copy himself inside the Matrix and spread like a computer virus.

During the events of the trilogy, Smith even managed to spread outside of the Matrix into the real world, taking over the body of one of Neo's fellow freedom-fighters. It is Smith's maniacal nature that leads to a tenuous alliance between Neo and the machines and ultimately bring an end to the war in The Matrix Revolutions.

Sadly, Hugo Weaving won't reprise the role of Agent Smith for The Matrix 4 due to scheduling conflicts, however, the ability to duplicate may have been gained by a different character in his stead. It is unclear if Agent Smith will play a role at all, but his presence will apparently be felt by hostile doubles menacing Neo and Trinity once again.

The Matrix 4 will be co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the two Wachowskis who directed the previous three films. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson reprise their roles from previous films in the series. Additionally, the movie will also star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman have been cast in undisclosed roles.

So far, the plot of the movie remains a mystery, but rumors persist that The Matrix 4 will follow a young Morpheus, the role played by Laurence Fishburne in the previous movies. The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of the Twitter account @SkyBobbyTv1.