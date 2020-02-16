New set videos from The Matrix 4 show off some intense stunt work. It looks like part of the movie might focus on Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) teaching Neo (Keanu Reeves) how to fly. Fans of the franchise were shocked to hear that Lana Wachowski was returning to make another movie and that Reeves and Moss were attached to star in it. They're joined by Jada Pinkett, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Gross, Jessica Henwick, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II this time around.

‘Matrix 4’ filming in downtown SF pic.twitter.com/ikgBh9Bkis — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) February 15, 2020

It's tough to see from The Matrix 4 set videos, but it appears to be two stunt doubles for Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss leaping off a building in San Francisco. We have two different angles of the aforementioned footage, one view that is pretty far away, and another that is actually pretty close. The two characters leap of the building, fall for a moment, and then stop in mid-air. They then bolt into the sky. According to people around the set, the video is the crew testing the safety of the stunt.

The stunt looks pretty amazing, even from watching it from footage shot on an iPhone. It appears that Lana Wachowski is going for a more realistic look for the movie, instead of relying purely on CGI to get the job done. The Matrix 4 footage shows the use of wires to create the stunt, which should look great on the big screen. With that being said, the scene in question will more than likely be covered up in CGI. At least the stunt will be real, teasing an interesting plotline.

Laurence Fishburne isn't returning as Morpheus in The Matrix 4. One big fan theory revolves around Keanu Reeves' Neo being reborn into the Matrix and having to learn the ropes again. This video could prove that Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity taking on a bit of a Morpheus role this time around. Trinity could be showing Neo how to fly in the Matrix. This obviously has not been confirmed, but it makes the most sense out of the other fan theories floating around. Lana Wachowski has been keeping detail tightly under wraps and we more than likely won't know what is happening until the movie drops in May 2021.

Keanu Reeves is not really allowed to speak about The Matrix 4, though he has said that the script is very ambitious. While we don't know anything about the story just yet, fan are really excited to see what the long-awaited sequel brings to the table. Will it be a worthy addition to the franchise? It's way too early to even think in those terms, but fans should be happy that the sequel is happening at all, since nobody really believed that would ever happen. You can check out some new stunt work from The Matrix 4 below, thanks to the Is It Worth It YouTube channel.