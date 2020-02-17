Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are spotted in the latest set videos from The Matrix 4. The long-awaited sequel is currently shooting in the San Francisco area and residents have been getting a pretty good behind-the-scenes peek into the production. Luckily, these residents have been sharing their experiences on social media. Over the weekend, we were treated to some pretty intense stunt footage as two performers leapt from a building while attached to wires. This took place during the day, so a lot of people working in office buildings were able to watch and capture the stunt.

Now, we have some footage of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix 4 as they ride a motorcycle through San Francisco. The scene takes place at night and the two actors area riding through some pretty dense fog. As for what's going on in the scene, that is unclear since the video is taken out of context. Reeves is sporting the longer hair with a beard, which has been teased in previous videos from the set.

Since The Matrix 4 is shooting in a busy city, there are a number of different angles of the aforementioned motorcycle scene. Carrie-Anne Moss is behind the wheel, while Keanu Reeves is on the back and they're attached to a truck that speeds them along. People on the street can be heard cheering at certain sections, but other than that, there's not a whole lot going on. The locals are probably a little upset about street closures and traffic delays, but they do get to see Reeves and Anne-Moss performing stunts in their neighborhoods, so that has to be fun on some level.

So far, it looks like The Matrix 4 will give fans more of what they have come to expect with the franchise in terms of stunts and action. The practical stunts will more than likely be aided with the use of some substantial CGI, but it's always rooted in practical stunts first, which gives the franchise its own feel. As for the story, it's unclear what's going on since we don't have any official information. Keanu Reeves has praised the script for taking chances, but that's not really a whole lot to go from at this point in time.

The Matrix 4 started shooting in San Francisco earlier this month. The upcoming sequel will also head to Chicago and Germany, which is scheduled to take place later this year. In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the movie also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff. Lana Wachowski is back behind the camera for the project and can also be spotted in some of the set images and video, which you can check out below, thanks to the Keanu Reeves 2034 Twitter account.

