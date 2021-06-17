Highly anticipated sci-fi sequel The Matrix 4 has reportedly been shown in a test screening, and aside from revealing the title to indeed be The Matrix Resurrections as was previously rumored, the solitary review of director Lana Wachowski's return to the world she created has some very positive things to say. The surprising reveal of a Matrix sequel after all these years certainly has a lot of fans nervous. Hopefully this review will go some way to assuage those doubts.

"THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS screened this afternoon and it is: weird, meta, engrossing, surprisingly funny, and ambitious to a fault. I expect WOM to be wildly mixed but the people who love it will *love* it."

Of course, it's not all positive, with the reviewer describing The Matrix 4 as "ambitious to a fault," but then, who wants to see an unambitious Matrix movie? Ambition is what it has always been about. The critic when on to highlight the work of director Lana Wachowski saying, "This is definitely the work of Cloud Atala Lana Wachowski, not Jupiter Ascending Lana Wachowski."

Now, while the reviewer in question is a regular attendee of test screenings, it is worth noting that this review is unconfirmed, and even if it is legit, this is still just one person's opinion. Still, it is at least somewhat promising to hear that fourth movie in The Matrix franchise is potentially not the total dumpster fire that many had believed it could be.

While specific details regarding the plot of The Matrix 4/The Matrix Resurrections continue to remain a mystery, it is likely to be a continuation following the events of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. One of the few things we do know is that both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles from previous installments, Neo and Trinity respectively, despite both of their characters seemingly being killed off come the trilogy's end.

Reeves himself has since revealed a few insights into what audiences can expect when they plug back in, with the actor recently heaping praise on director Lana Wachowski, before describing the fourth Matrix movie as a "love story", as well as giving us some idea of the direction of the highly anticipated sequel. "We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it's inspiring," Reeves said recently. "It's another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

The Matrix Resurrections has amassed a stellar cast to continue the classic sci-fi story, with the sequel set to feature a line-up of new faces including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman, and Christina Ricci, who was recently announced to be joining the highly anticipated project. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson, each of whom will reprise their respective roles from previous installments.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures theatrically on December 22, 2021. The movie will also stream digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user David Manning.